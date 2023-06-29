The Fire Knight launches world’s first smart firefighting technology for outdoor fires

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- *A Queensland, Australia tech development company announces immediate launch of a fire suppression system that protects lives and property without human intervention.

*The Bushfire Knight uses smart technology to suppress and prevent the spread of outdoor fires and alerts authorities when fire risk is high.

*The United Nations has warned that wildfires are likely to increase by a third by 2050; in 2019-2020 the Australian Black Summer bushfires killed nearly 500 people and destroyed more than 18 million hectares of land.



Queensland, Australia (June 29, 2023) – Australian-based tech company The Fire Knight announced today it is launching a revolutionary outdoor firefighting system that requires no human intervention. The system – The Bushfire Knight – uses smart technology to suppress and prevent the spread of wildfires and alerts authorities when fire risk is high.

The Bushfire Knight system uses infrared technology to detect flames at up to 30 metres away. Four flame sensors are located on the system, each connected to a nozzle that can spray an eco-friendly, non-hazardous fire-suppressing liquid up to 30 metres, rotating at a 90-degree angle to suppress flames, providing 360-degree protection.

When the system detects flames, it will activate and alert the Fire Knight Command Centre and local authorities of the fire risk, acting as an early detection and suppression system.

“Using the 1,000-litre system, up to 220 litres of liquid is sprayed out per minute, meaning we have around four minutes of fire suppression,” said Bill Kavvadas, Founder of The Fire Knight. “The system will delay the fire spread, allowing the emergency services time to arrive, fight and suppress the fire. Once expelled the fire-retardant liquid acts as a suppression agent which can last on the ground up to 14 days, helping to prevent further spread.

“We also have an on-board camera, so as soon as the system activates, we can see where the fire is coming from, and watch as the system works to suppress the fire. We can also determine if we need to activate any of the other nozzles to help fight and suppress the fire by using the camera, and we can do this at any time,” Kavvadas said.

A 30-year veteran of the property development industry, Bill Kavvadas, Founder of The Fire Knight, watched in horror as the Australian Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020 decimated more than 18 million hectares of land in Australia and killed nearly 500 people. In the U.S., the 2018 California wildfires caused at least $267 million in damages, with $201 million of that in fire suppression costs. The total economic damage from those fires is estimated at $150 billion.

The United Nations has warned that global wildfires are likely to increase by a third by the year 2050.

The Black Summer devastation led Bill and his team down a research and development path to find a solution to help prevent this sort of destruction from happening again, which led to his decision to use smart technology to build a tool that would protect against fires, alert the authorities, and help save lives.

“We wanted to build something that had the capability to identify a fire threat, extinguish and suppress it, alert emergency services, and support them in reducing the spread with the ultimate goal of minimising property damage and loss of life,” Kavvadas said.

The Bushfire Knight system is the first of its kind to be made commercially available anywhere in the world and is available for order today. For more information, go to www.thefireknight.com or contact via email or phone 1 888 320-6212.

ABOUT THE FIRE KNIGHT

The Fire Knight is an Australian owned and operated company located in Queensland. Following the international release of The Bushfire Knight, the team will roll out a Residential Fire Knight System. The Fire Knight team has affiliated with global manufacturers and set up its company in countries worldwide to ensure a global supply. This will also ensure a high level of compliance with ISO standards for each country’s manufacturing processes, and will provide a locally manufactured product while helping employment on a global scale. For more information, go to www.thefireknight.com or salesUS@thefireknight.com.