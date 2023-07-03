Care for Humanity Event in Parksville, British Columbia Gives Back to Local Residents, Reignites Sense of Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ) through its charitable arm, the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation, recently held a successful Care for Humanity event at the Parksville Community Hall. Volunteers of the foundation distributed care packages to recipients from Nanaimo and Parksville. Both communities are located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
The FYM Foundation, whose aim is to build positive relationships with communities, provided non-perishable food and personal items to all those in attendance. Hundreds of INC volunteers participated to show their care for the community and ensure the smooth flow of the said event.
The COVID pandemic negatively impacted people's social connections with families, friends, and their communities.
As one of the guests and a recipient of the care packages, Katherine Joson, recalls her experience, “the biggest struggle (was) how you could meet with the community, and (be) with your family. We could not go (anywhere). In my hometown I could not even meet my family and friends, so that was the biggest struggle. How could you connect with them?”
Now as a foreign worker who has been away from her country for the last nine months, Joson has this to say about her new found connection with the INC community, “... it’s a good start for us to connect, especially (when) we're out of the country. So this is a great venue for us to reach out to everyone. I think this is a good call for everyone to reach out … especially when you are not with your family, when you’re not in your hometown. So you know that there is someone that you can depend on.”
Michael Navaroza, a guest and recipient of the care package, is another foreign worker. He expressed his appreciation to his co-workers who invited him to the event. He further says, “I would like to thank this community who gave (us) this opportunity and also gave some help that I guess really helps us … not just for me but also for the others as well. It’s been so good having these activities. I’m thankful for these things that they gave us.”
Video presentations about the vastness of the outreach programs of the organization were shown while a short message of encouragement to uplift the audience was delivered. Guests were also provided with refreshments and entertainment.
The District Supervising Minister of British Columbia, Brother Moriel Cadacio, stated the importance of the INC’s ongoing care and contributions to the community, “As you’ve seen in our activity today, we have so many brethren who participated. They brought their friends, they brought their loved ones. We have so many guests as well. We were able to extend to them the help, the love, the brotherhood inside the Church Of Christ.”
“It’s really fun. When you’re in Canada you long for that feel of community, so it’s really fun”, says Jayreen Ann Ismail Jerosanib about the event. “It will always be the togetherness and the oneness of the people (in the INC). I go to Church every Sunday and Tuesday in Nanaimo.. It’s really inspiring to come together because of a shared faith.” Jerosanib is beyond grateful to the INC members who invited her. She says, “because it really feels like home away from home.”
Currently, the INC has a presence in 165 countries and territories. Its membership comprises 151 ethnicities and nationalities.
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/.
