Chicago Black Women-Owned Company Dion Michaels Skin Care for Men Scores Points at Von Miller Football Summit

Dion Michaels - Skin Care For Men Von Miller Founder of Summit All star attendees at Von Miller Football Summit

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin Care For Men is proud to announce that their industry-leading products were included in the gift bags at the 7th Annual Von Miller Football Summit on June 9, 2023. The grand pre-event reception was hosted by the top-tiered M Resort in Las Vegas and held at their exquisite Lux rooftop venue. The gathering allowed the athletes to relax and bond before the weekend festivities.

The summit is the brainchild of football great Von Miller, the NFL’s current career sack leader of active players. Von is on a mission to sharpen skills among football’s best pass rushers while fostering friendship and camaraderie amongst the top defensive players.

Trend-setting entrepreneurs Tammie Sykes and Simone Randle were still buzzing from showcasing their product at the Oscars Luxury Celebrity Gifting Suite event when this opportunity came along. Dion Michaels - Skin Care For Men was honored to be highlighted at the Von Miller Football Summit also.

The Sykes and Randle team founded Dion Michaels - Skin Care For Men in 2018. This minority Black women-owned enterprise is blazing a path to greatness. Their message to their male patrons is, “We want you to feel like you’re on top of the world. Say goodbye to razor burns and beard shadows that won’t let you be confident. Our custom-blended formula is non-toxic, paraben-free, and works for every skin type.”

Tammie and Simone displayed their products to the over 30 football top elite players who traveled from around the nation for the weekend event. Attendees included names such as Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Cam Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Mario Edwards Jr. (Seattle Seahawks), Josh Uche (New England Patriots), Kwity Paye (Indianapolis Colts), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks), several of Von’s Bills teammates, and even OL Tyler Smith (Dallas Cowboys).

When they are off the field, these football giants like to be well-groomed, and The Dion Michaels 2-step formula with clean and soothing ingredients helps them achieve just that. This skincare regimen is simple, healthy, and minimalistic and can seamlessly integrate into any daily routine. It is created for every skin type, tone, and facial hair pattern.

For more information, please contact: Tammie Sykes at Email: tammiesykes@dionmichaels.com or Phone: at 312.841.1471 or visit the Website: www.dionmichaels.com