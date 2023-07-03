Sleep Junkie Announces Unbeatable July 4th Mattress Sales on Top Mattress Brands
ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Junkie, an authority in sleep science and wellness, is excited to announce the best July 4th mattress sales from Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya. These brands are offering discounts from June 20th to July 5th, 2023.
Amerisleep is offering $450 off any mattress with the code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles (no code needed), 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase (no code needed), and 20% off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets with the code USA20. One Amerisleep customer shared, "I looked at every site compared price, quality. I tried a different high-end brand, then found Amerisleep. It was easy to set up and fast. We now sleep like babies. No more tossing and turning. It's been years since I have had a good night's sleep especially after back surgery in May 2010. Thanks Amerisleep, I will be buying my son's mattress from Amerisleep.com again."
Zoma Sleep is offering $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150, 20% off Sports Pillows and Body Pillows with the code JULY4PILLOWS, and savings of up to $870 on Adjustable Bed Bundles (no code needed). A satisfied Zoma customer said, "Great sleep, very comfortable! Really relieved my back pain from the old mattress, felt fresh waking up after the first use. I’ve used several different pillows so far this pillow is pretty firm and is not hot like others, highly recommend the pillow and mattress."
Vaya is offering $300 off any mattress with the code VAYA300 and 15% off Vaya Platform Beds with the code USA15. A Vaya customer shared, "It is the most comfortable mattress that I have ever slept on. I love my Vaya mattress! I had a back injury and for years was unable to find a mattress I could sleep on until I tried a Vaya."
The Fourth of July mattress sales offer savings on all types of mattresses and sleep accessories. For more information and sleep resources such as the best fiberglass-free mattresses guide, visit Sleep Junkie.
About Sleep Junkie
Sleep Junkie is a trusted resource for all sleep-related matters. They provide comprehensive product reviews, informative sleep guides, and relevant tips for improving sleep quality. Their mission is to help individuals understand the science of sleep and find the perfect solutions for their needs. Sleep Junkie is proud to be featured in top media outlets such as Forbes, USA Today, CBS News, and more.
Harrison Wall
