Amerisleep Shares The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amerisleep, a provider of high-quality, eco-friendly sleep products, is excited to announce its massive 4th of July Mattress Sale, offering customers savings on a range of products. The sale will run from June 20 to July 5, 2023.

Hillary, the lifestyle influencer behind the popular blog 'The Hillary Style', recently praised Amerisleep's products and customer experience. She said, "Choosing a new mattress can be a daunting task, but Amerisleep has knocked it out of the park. Their website is easy to navigate and to choose the one that’s right for you. It is the most comfortable, most supportive mattress we’ve ever owned."

During the 4th of July Mattress Sale, the following deals are available:

- $450 off mattresses
- 30% off adjustable bed bundles
- 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase
- 20% off Pillows
- 20% off Mattress Toppers
- 20% off Bamboo Sheets

Product Highlights

Amerisleep's mattresses feature unique plant-based Bio-Pur foam and HIVE technology, providing optimal comfort and support. The adjustable bed bundles, upholstered bed frames, and other products on sale offer a range of benefits to enhance customers' sleep experiences.

For more information, visit the Amerisleep website or a local store.

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep is a Phoenix-based company specializing in innovative, eco-friendly sleep products designed to provide customers with the best sleep experience possible. The company's commitment to health, wellness, and sustainability is reflected in its range of high-quality mattresses and sleep accessories.

Danny Wong
Amerisleep
+1 800-500-4233
