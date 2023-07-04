Best Mattress Brand Publishes Top 4th of July Mattress Sales
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Mattress Brand, an authority on sleep research and mattress reviews, is excited to announce its 4th of July Sale featuring top-rated mattress brands Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya. The sale will run from June 20th to July 5th.
Amerisleep is offering $450 off any mattress with the code AS450, 30% off adjustable bed bundles, 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase, and 20% off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets. One satisfied customer shared, "This mattress compares to all of the other more expensive brands. I have used a competing but much more expensive brand before and this is just as good. Save your money and buy this product. NO MORE BACK PAINS IN THE MORNING."
Zoma Sleep, a brand developing performance-enhancing sleep products, is offering $150 off any mattress with the code WIN150, 20% off Sports Pillows and Body Pillows, and up to $870 off Adjustable Bed Bundles. A former D1 football player and outdoorsman shared, "As a 6’6” guy weighing in at 240lbs this bed is great for me. Took a few days to get used to but as soon as I laid down it was the most comfortable bed I’ve been in."
Vaya is offering $300 off any mattress with the code VAYA300 and 15% off Vaya Platform Beds. A satisfied customer raved, "It is the most comfortable mattress that I have ever slept on. I love my Vaya mattress!! I had a back injury and for years was unable to find a mattress I could sleep on until I tried a Vaya."
Best Mattress Brand also offers comprehensive guides on how to choose the right mattress, discussing factors such as sleep position, firmness preference, and budget. They explain the benefits of different mattress types, such as memory foam, hybrid, and innerspring, and offer guidance on how to take advantage of the 4th of July sales to find the best mattress for individual needs.
For more information on the featured brands and their 4th of July mattress sales, visit Best Mattress Brand. Best Mattress Brand is committed to providing unbiased, informative content to help readers make smart decisions about their sleep.
About Best Mattress Brand
Best Mattress Brand is an authority on sleep research, guides, product reviews, and news. Featured in various publications, Best Mattress Brand offers a wide range of guides on mattresses and bedding. Their mission is to help people find the best mattress for their individual needs and to improve their overall sleep quality.
Amy Murphy
