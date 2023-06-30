Virginia Beach Sci-Fi Author Selected as QUARTERFINALIST in The Golden Script Competition
Indignor House Congratulates Young Adult Author, Lynn Yvonne Moon, for her first movie script selected as a QUARTERFINALIST.VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indignor House is excited to announce that Reflection, book one in the Journey's Travel, Young Adult Series, is advancing to the QUARTERFINALS of the Golden Script Competition (2023).
https://www.goldenscript.net/winners/2023
Book two of the series, Mirrors, is scheduled for release July 15th - pre-order your copy now! Lynn is an award-winning author of several novels, including The Tower and Whispers.
The Journey Series follows the love between Journey, a human from Earth, and Takoda, a Swetaachata from a sister planet in the Fornax galaxy. Journey awakens to an exciting world of ancient ruins and hidden secrets that shed an ominous light on her family and ancestors. Her heart grows daily for Takoda, and through their love, they enter the world of racial tension, government corruption, and forbidden love.
Indignor House is proud of Lynn and her writing accomplishments. Especially, since this is her first screenplay. The SEMIFINALISTS will be announced on July 5th, followed by the FINALISTS on July 10th and the WINNERS on July 15th. Let's wish Lynn the best of luck through these next stages of the competition.
Follow Lynn and Indignor House on our website at www.indignorhouse.com.
