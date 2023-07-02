Vaya Sleep Announces Big Savings with Fourth of July Mattress Sale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, July 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaya Sleep, a provider of American-made, eco-friendly, and affordable sleep products, is pleased to announce the commencement of its annual Fourth of July Mattress Sale. The event will run from now through July 11th.
Customers can receive a $300 discount off any mattress including the Vaya Hybrid using the promotional code VAYA300. Also included in the sale is 15% off Vaya Platform Beds when shoppers use the code USA15 at checkout.
"Vaya Sleep is proud to support the American tradition of celebrating July 4th with exceptional mattress savings," said a representative for Vaya Sleep. "This sale represents our commitment to providing high-quality, American-made sleep products at prices that are accessible to everyone. Our innovative mattresses and platform beds are designed to improve sleep quality and provide comfort for all sleep styles."
Vaya Sleep's mattresses are designed to be comfortable, affordable, and durable. They are constructed using CertiPUR-US® certified foams that are eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and free from harmful chemicals. The mattresses are meant to provide optimal support and pressure relief for a restful night's sleep.
Vaya's Platform Beds, which are also part of the Fourth of July Sale, offer an ideal blend of style and function. They are easy to assemble, require no box spring, and have a sturdy and reliable wood slat support system. Designed to accommodate any mattress, the Vaya Platform Beds also provide extra storage space underneath, maximizing bedroom functionality.
The Fourth of July Mattress Sale provides the perfect opportunity for customers to upgrade their sleep environment at a fraction of the usual cost. Customers can shop the sale on Vaya Sleep's website, www.vayasleep.com.
About Vaya Sleep:
Vaya Sleep is a Phoenix-based company specializing in the production of eco-friendly, American-made mattresses and sleep products. They are committed to providing quality products at affordable prices, using only CertiPUR-US® certified foams, free from harmful chemicals and allergens.
