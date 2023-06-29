EMERGING Fund Fuels Expansion of F1® Arcade with a $5.6 Million Strategic Investment
EMERGING Fund's investment underlines its dedication to driving innovation in the restaurant and entertainment sectors.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EMERGING Fund, an investment firm specializing in pioneering early-stage restaurant concepts and innovative restaurant technologies (ResTech), has announced an additional strategic investment of $5.6 million in F1® Arcade, a venture of Kindred Concepts Limited (UK). This investment, part of a recently finalized $36 million (£30 million) investment round spearheaded by Liberty Media, underscores EMERGING Fund's commitment to concepts promoting innovation within the restaurant and hospitality sector.
"We're thrilled to announce our investment in F1® Arcade," expressed Mathew Focht, General Partner and Founder of EMERGING Fund. "F1® Arcade's integrated experience merging gaming and hospitality aligns seamlessly with our investment vision. We anticipate enormous potential in their ability to reshape the entertainment and competitive socialization landscape."
This round has attracted eminent investors, led by Liberty Media and Formula 1® (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK), with participation from leading sector-focused investment firm Imbiba Growth LLP (UK). High-profile names from the F1® paddock, including McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Formula 1® drivers Lando Norris (McLaren) and Logan Sargeant (Williams), also lent their support.
The investment from EMERGING Fund equips F1® Arcade with the financial backing necessary to expedite its growth trajectory and advance its avant-garde offerings. With technologically advanced racing simulators, virtual reality experiences, and an energetic global community of F1® and motorsport enthusiasts, F1® Arcade is primed to redefine the juncture of entertainment and dining. F1® Arcade is set to launch its inaugural US location in Boston in 2024.
"EMERGING Fund's extensive expertise in the restaurant and retail space will drive intelligence into our decision making and will be a key factor in our ability to drive success as we roll out across the US, as well as globally” said Adam Breeden, CEO and Founder of Kindred Concepts Limited.
EMERGING Fund's investment in F1® Arcade signifies its dedication to back disruptive ventures employing technology to heighten guest experiences, streamline operations, and promote sustainable growth within the restaurant industry. With its strategic engagement, EMERGING Fund offers capital, industry expertise, and a resource network to support F1® Arcade in realizing its ambitious objectives.
For more information, visit emerging.com/fund/
About EMERGING Fund
EMERGING Fund is among the first growth capital funds to pinpoint the explosive convergence of technology, "ResTech," and restaurant & entertainment concepts. EMERGING Fund provides capital, strategic assistance, and industry knowledge to forward-thinking companies within the sector. With an emphasis on using technology to effect positive change, EMERGING Fund aims to transform the restaurant industry by investing in ventures that re-imagine the guest experience, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainability. (emerging.com/fund)
About F1® Arcade
F1® Arcade is the world’s first official premium F1® experiential hospitality brand, launched its flagship 16K square foot venue in London, overlooking St Paul's Cathedral, in December 2022. F1 Arcade brings all the excitement, glamour, and thrill of Formula 1® driving to the masses. Featuring 60 full-motion racing simulators, two-reaction games, huge viewing screens, best-in-class food and cocktails, with an electric atmosphere. This is social gaming like you’ve not seen before. (f1arcade.com)
An in-house tech team worked in collaboration with Formula 1® and Studio 397, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games, to create a new gaming experience leveraging Studio 397’s racing simulation platform rFactor 2. F1® Arcade is the first and only officially licensed competitive socialising F1® experience specifically designed for the mass market, supported by Formula 1®.
