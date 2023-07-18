Aaron A. Herbert Law Firm, Injury Attorney of Texas, is named one of top Wrongful Death Attorneys in Fort Worth, TX
Dallas Personal Injury Attorneys. You may not see us on television, but you will see us in the courtroom. Our clients get maximum compensation. we are board-certified personal injury litigators.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Firm of Aaron A. Herbert, P.C., represents Dallas-Fort Worth clients seeking justice for their loved ones who wrongfully died due to other people's negligent behavior. It assists individuals in receiving compensation to help them recover from their physical, mental, and financial suffering. The law firm also offers legal services to victims of out-of-state visitor accidents and premises liability. Founding attorney Aaron A. Herbert is a personal injury specialist certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Herbert has been practicing law for over 20 years.
Avvo rates Aaron Herbert 4.8 of 5. Google ratings are . A member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Top 100 trial lawyers, Super Lawyers, and Texas Trial Lawyers Association, Aaron A. Herbert is a seasoned personal injury trial lawyer, respected by Judges, Insurance companies and clients for his courtroom skill and ability to maximize economic recoveries for his clients.
A specialist in car accidents, truck accidents and commercial vehicle accidents, Aaron Herbert utilizes the latest technologies in accident investigations and AI-enhanced trial methods to persuade juries and judges of the magnitude of his clients injuries and economic losses.
The Law firm of Aaron A. Herbert has a superior track record in proving the negligence of drivers whose negligence injured his clients due to distracted driving, Drunk and Drugged Driving, speeding, rear-end collisions, head-on collisions, T-bone side impacts, sideswipes, rollovers, and various negligent motor vehicle operations. Serious injuries resulting from negligent driver's actions often result in horrific injuries in Texas such as Brain Trauma, Spinal cord damage, paralysis, internal bleeding, vital organ damage, neck and back injuries, herniated discs, torn and damaged tendons & ligaments, bone fractures, facial disfiguration, burns, blindness, deafness, amputations, lacerations, scarring, chronic pain, anxiety, phobias, PTSD, and other psychological damage including WRONGFUL DEATH.
Attorney Aaron A. Herbert is one of less than 2% of lawyers in Texas with a Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law. With this distinction, Aaron is capable of taking on even the most complicated personal injury claims. If your case requires a full-blown court trial to resolve,Aaron Herbert is one of the top personal injury trial lawyers in the DFW metro area. The law firm of Aaron A. Herbert takes many types of cases, as follows:
Automobile accidents
Truck accidents
Commercial vehicle accidents
Bicycle accidents
Dog attacks
Premises liability
Construction accidents
Industrial machinery accidents
Daycare abuse and neglect
Wrongful death
The law firm of Aaron Herbert does not collect fees unless they win for you. Aaron Herbert utilizes aggressive legal strategies and often goes to court to win maximum compensation for his clients. All clients of the firm receive personalized one-on-one attention.
If you want enthusiastic representation. And you want results. You deserve straight talk and honest answers to your questions and a Dallas personal injury lawyer who will help you through difficult situations. Texans have put their trust in personal injury lawyers like Attorney Aaron A. Herbert to represent them and their loved ones for over a decade. You can rest assured that your legal matter will be handled with the utmost professionalism and care.
Aaron Herbert protects your right to recover compensation for your damages.
When you or a family member has been injured, life changes drastically. You may be out of work while hospital and doctor bills fill your mailbox. You wonder how you are going to pay them. You are in pain and unable to play with your kids, walk the dog, complete your chores around the house, or go out with friends. When these things happen to you through no fault of your own, you may be overwhelmed by worry and a sense that life just isn’t fair. Where’s the justice? There be none without Aaron Herbert on your side. Call Aaron Herbert today at (214) 225-6737.
