McKay Law Tx voted best of Hopkins County in 2022

Lindsey Mckay, of McKay Law TX., was honored to be voted "Best of Hopkins County" by the people of Hopkins County. A top Personal Injury Law Firm in Texas”SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- McKay Law TX of Sulphur Springs, TX recently received the honor of being voted Best of Hopkins County by the people of Hopkins County. McKay Law Tx is a top-rated Personal Injury Law Firm in Texas. The firm has recovered millions for their injured clients in car accidents, truck accidents, commercial vehicle accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, personal injury, dog bites, bicycle accidents, premises liability, slip and fall, workplace accidents, oil field accidents, product liability, wrongful death, bad drugs, medical malpractice, wrongful death, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse and mass torts.
— Lindsey McKay
McKay Law clients do not pay unless the firm wins. McKay Law Tx provides clients with white-glove treatment. They listen to the client's story and investigate the client's claims to ensure they win the largest possible jury award or settlement amount. The McKay Law firm has a dedicated nurse to guide medical treatment and has 20+ combined years of experience in obtaining maximum compensation for their clients. Nothing can ever overcome the tragic loss of a loved one, but at least the lost earning capacity and ability to care for the family are replaced.
McKay Law TX specializes in Personal Injury litigation including car accidents and wrongful death truck accident cases.
McKay Law is a Top 10 Personal Injury Law Firm, a member of the prestigious Acadamy of Truck Accident Attorneys and the multi-million dollar advocates forum.
McKay Law TX argues fiercely for its clients. They often win more than insurance limits for their clients.
It is rewarding to know that our case results are life-changing for the families of the injured we represent who can now spend their time healing, grieving, and rebuilding their lives.
Mckay Law TX is a top-rated personal injury, car accident, truck accident, commercial vehicle accident, and wrongful death law firm with offices in Sulphur Springs, Longview, and Dallas, TX. Lindsey McKay, founder of the firm and a truck accident wrongful death expert was lead counsel on the case. McKay Law TX has over 25 years of experience fighting for the injured in Texas. She has recovered millions for her clients who have been injured by someone else's negligence. McKay Law TX was Voted best of Hopkins County Personal Injury Lawyer, member of the Academy of Truck accident attorneys, multi-million dollar advocates forum, top 10 personal injury law firm and a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, McKay Law TX wins for their clients.
If you have been injured and feel you may need legal help to ensure your rights are properly protected, contact McKay Law TX at 903-INJURED to get your just compensation or visit our website https://mckaylawtx.com/
