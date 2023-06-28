CymSTAR Announces New Teaming Agreement with Belgium-based Acceleration Worx

Last week, during the 2023 Paris Airshow, Oklahoma-based aerospace company CymSTAR and Belgium-based Acceleration Worx (AWx) signed an exclusive teaming agreement paving the way for the two companies to enhance flight simulation in the Department of Defense and the civil air training markets.

Under this agreement, CymSTAR becomes the exclusive provider of Lateral Maneuvering Motion (Lm2), a patented motion control method for full-flight simulators of large transport category aircraft and helicopters. Lm2 significantly enhances simulator fidelity, replicating realistic reactions to aileron, rudder and tiller control inputs with precision and authenticity. Pilots will experience the same level of realism in the simulator as in an actual aircraft. The company expects to make a projected initial $7 million investment in the state.

AWx operates as an independent technology company, providing Lm2 motion upgrades for Level-D full flight simulators.

“CymSTAR is excited about this new partnership with Acceleration Worx to provide Lm2 enhanced fidelity simulation to our defense customers. We’re committed to leveraging best of breed technology and engineering to ensure our customers receive the highest quality training systems possible; on time and cost effective.”

CymSTAR also has facilities in Tulsa and specializes in the engineering design, manufacture, delivery and certification of new and upgraded training devices for the U.S. armed forces. The company was part of the Oklahoma delegation at the 2023 Paris Airshow.

“Oklahoma’s Aerospace and Defense industry continues to push boundaries and reach new heights— and I’m glad to see CymSTAR expand their presence and create new opportunities for growth in our state,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “It was an honor to join them as part of our delegation to the 2023 Paris Airshow, and I look forward to seeing the tremendous impact this partnership will have across our Aerospace and Defense industry.”

“Oklahoma is committed to strengthening our place as a leader in the aerospace and defense sector, “said Representative Kevin Wallace. “It’s companies like CymSTAR that show the world that we can teach, train and propel today’s aerospace industry into the next era.”

“Oklahoma is a leader in aerospace workforce development for the world,” said Oklahoma State Representative Kyle Hilbert. “With opportunities like the Paris Airshow, we continue to showcase Oklahoma as a fly-to state for aviation aerospace businesses.”

“The Paris Airshow allows Oklahoma to showcase its capabilities and expertise to suppliers and companies across the globe,” said Senator John Haste. “We welcome companies to our state looking to strengthen our already thriving aerospace industry.”

Photo caption: Cpt. Filip Van Biervliet, Director at AWx, and Dan Marticello, CEO and President at CymSTAR, signing the agreement at the Paris Airshow 2023.