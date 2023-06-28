The Center Oregon Releases Replay of Community Seminar on Total Joint Replacement

Dr. Connor King speaks to audience at the Total Joint Replacement seminar in Bend, Oregon. Dr. James Hall Dr. Connor King

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Center is thrilled to announce the availability of the replay for the highly anticipated community seminar on total hip and knee replacements, held in May 2023. The recorded seminar, featuring esteemed medical experts Dr. James Hall and Dr. Connor King, is now accessible on The Center's website at https://www.thecenteroregon.com/webinars/joint-replacement-recorded-seminar /.Hosted at Tykeson Hall, Oregon State University (OSU) Cascades Campus, this educational seminar offered invaluable insights into the field of arthritis and joint replacement. Drs. Hall and King delved into various topics, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of diagnosis, treatment options, and the latest advancements in joint replacement.The seminar covered essential areas such as diagnosing arthritis, the historical evolution of joint replacement, and alternative treatment options before considering joint replacement surgery. The surgeons also shared the latest developments and cutting-edge techniques in joint replacement, including the utilization of computer-assisted and robotic technologies.Participants gained valuable insights into post-surgical precautions and learned about the activities that are safe to engage in after joint replacement surgery. The seminar emphasized the benefits of outpatient total joint replacement, enabling attendees to make informed decisions about their healthcare journey.To access the replay of the seminar, individuals can visit The Center Oregon's website at https:// www.thecenteroregon.com /webinars/joint-replacement-recorded-seminar/. Whether one is experiencing arthritis symptoms, exploring joint replacement options, or simply seeking to stay informed about the latest advancements in the field, this recorded seminar provides a wealth of knowledge and guidance.###About The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & ResearchThe Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care is Central Oregon’s largest provider of orthopedic, neurosurgical, sports medicine, occupational medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitative care with nine locations throughout Central and Eastern Oregon. Founded in 1958 as Bend Orthopedic and Fracture, the practice continues to be driven by leading best practices and innovation. With a staff of over 40 physicians and mid-level providers, The Center is here to keep our community healthy, active, and strong. www.thecenteroregon.com

Understanding Total Joint Replacement Recorded Seminar