Governor DeSantis Signs Eight Bills and Vetoes One Bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
HB 7027 – Ratification of Rules of the Department of Environmental Protection
HB 1373 – County Constitutional Officers
CS/CS/HB 1471 – Health Care Provider Accountability
CS/HB 1565 – Town of Fort White, Columbia County
CS/HB 1611 – City of Bartow, Polk County
CS/HB 1645 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County
CS/CS/SB 250 – Natural Emergencies
CS/CS/SB 718 – Local Government
To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
The Governor vetoed the following bill today:
CS/CS/SB 284 – Energy
To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.
