Governor DeSantis Signs Eight Bills and Vetoes One Bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

HB 7027 – Ratification of Rules of the Department of Environmental Protection

HB 1373 – County Constitutional Officers

CS/CS/HB 1471 – Health Care Provider Accountability

CS/HB 1565 – Town of Fort White, Columbia County

CS/HB 1611 – City of Bartow, Polk County

CS/HB 1645 – City of Gainesville, Alachua County

CS/CS/SB 250 – Natural Emergencies

CS/CS/SB 718 – Local Government

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

The Governor vetoed the following bill today:

CS/CS/SB 284 – Energy

To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.

###