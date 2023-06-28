Roar Into Summer At Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2023

Hearing Scotty, the world’s largest Tyrannosaurus rex, roar inside the CN T.rex Gallery or experiencing our history in the First Nation Gallery, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum has something for everyone this summer.

“One of our provinces best destinations is the Royal Saskatchewan Museum,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “This summer, the museum is hosting exciting, fun filled activities for guests of all ages, alongside their world-class exhibits and interactive displays. There is always something new to explore at the museum.”

From July 2 to September 4, there are several fun activities taking place at the museum.

Home: Life in the Anthropocene

Visit the Royal Saskatchewan Museum’s newest gallery - Home: Life in the Anthropocene that highlights the relationship between people, the environment, and the benefits that nature provides.

Science on a Sphere® in the Home Gallery

Join a museum educator in the SOS theatre in the Home Gallery for this captivating program every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Developed by researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Science on a Sphere® is an educational tool used to help illustrate Earth Science to people of all ages. It includes animated images of atmospheric storms, climate change and ocean temperatures that are shown on the sphere and used to explain complex environmental processes.

Fossil Field Station

Visit the Field Station located on the lower level in the Earth Science Gallery. Explore this show-and-tell table and learn about what it’s like to be a Royal Saskatchewan Museum paleontologist during the summer field season.

The Field Station program will be available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab

Located on the upper level in the Life Science Gallery, the Learning Lab is a hands-on space to explore through touch tables, microscopes and educator-led activities with new themes and activities throughout the summer.

The lab will be open daily from 1:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m.

Gallery Hunt

This self-guided scavenger hunt is fun for all ages. Locate specific items throughout the galleries and enter to win a prize from the Gift Shop.

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum’s programming and world class research, visit https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/, or their social channels @royalsaskmuseum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

