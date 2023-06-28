REMINDER: Public meeting in Green River for Chapters 2, 28, and 42

Green River -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and is holding public meetings across the state to gather input on proposed changes to the following regulations:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons

Game and Fish is hosting public meetings throughout the state about the regulation proposals, including one in the Green River Region:

Date Time City Location July 19 6:00 p.m. Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at any of the above public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604, or online. Copies of the proposed regulation change are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their September 2023 meeting in Gillette.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

