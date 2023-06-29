InVision Communications and Siemens Digital Industries Software Clinch Multiple Awards for B2B Campaign
WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications, a leading audience engagement agency specializing in integrated marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce its unprecedented success in winning two Platinum HERMES Creative Awards and an ANA (Association of National Advertisers) B2 Bronze Award. These accolades recognize the exceptional work of InVision and Siemens Digital Industries Software and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the groundbreaking "Create Without Limits" reputation campaign.
The first honor comes in the form of two Platinum HERMES Creative Awards, awarded to InVision, Siemens Software and AWS for their outstanding integrated marketing and promotional "Create Without Limits" featuring the Siemens Digital Industries Software and AWS partnership. The campaign caught the attention of the international awards competition, which received a staggering 6,500 entries from creative professionals across the marketing, communications, and media industry.
The same campaign, "Create Without Limits," has also won a prestigious ANA B2 Award – a Bronze in the Sales Enablement Program category. The ANA B2 Awards recognize the top-performing business-to-business marketers, large or small, with a unique focus on driving demonstrable business results. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the largest marketing association in the United States, serving the marketing needs of 20,000+ brands.
These remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional creativity and strategic excellence that InVision Communications and Siemens Software bring to their collaborations. The "Create Without Limits" campaign stands as a shining example of the innovative and impactful work that InVision and their partners deliver, positioning Siemens Digital Industries Software and AWS as industry leaders, while showcasing their commitment to pushing boundaries and unlocking new possibilities.
About InVision Communications:
A full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital, and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Oracle, Genentech, Dell Technologies, Ace Hardware, ServiceNow and DuPont, and bring them to life in exciting, memorable ways. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters.
Laliv Hadar
InVision Communications
+1 415-299-2529
email us here