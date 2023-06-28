DNR issues air quality advisory for eastern Iowa through Friday

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for all counties in the eastern half of Iowa, approximately from Interstate-35 to the east. Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas through tomorrow. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends people reduce long or intense outdoor activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.

The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Groups sensitive to particulate matter include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. Fine

particulate levels could reach levels considered “unhealthy” where even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.

Real-time air quality maps and information about the air quality index can be found on EPA’s airnow.gov site. A graphic approximation of the extent and trajectory of the smoke plume can be seen on the map at fire.airnow.gov/.

EPA’s specific guidelines on what precautions can be taken to minimize the impact of high ozone and fine particulate levels are available at airnow.gov/activity-guides.