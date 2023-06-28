Traffic Advisory for June 20- July 4, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY/ BEACON HILL

July 4th Celebration 2023 – Esplanade – Hatch Shell

Parking restrictions will be in place to support the event on the Hatch Shell as follows:

From June 29-July 5 on the following street:

Beacon Street, North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street

From July 3- July 4 on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)

Back Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

On Tuesday, July 4 on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 2, 2023, through October 15, 2023

The first Sunday in a series that will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian-only walkway. The street will become car-free to allow shoppers, diners, and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, & Dartmouth Street will all remain open, while Exeter Street, Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street. The series will run every Sunday from July 2, 2023 to Sunday, October 15, 2023, except for July 30, 2023.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place at the following locations:

Newbury Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

CHINATOWN

CHINATOWN MAIN STREET FESTIVAL, Saturday, July 1, 2023

The annual Chinatown Main Street Festival is sponsored by Chinatown Main Street. The program will be held on portions of Beach Street, Hudson Street, and Oxford Street. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Beach Street, Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Harrison Avenue

Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Oxford Street, Both sides, from Beach Street to Essex Street

GOVERNMENT CENTER

Boston’s Fourth of July Parade – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The City’s annual 4th of July parade will be beginning at City Hall Plaza. The route of the parade is short with only one location where a large group of people are expected to gather, due to the reading of the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House. Typically, the crowd will end up closing Congress Street, State Street and Devonshire Street at the Old State House. The parade will have rolling closures along the route of Cambridge Street, to Winter Street, to Washington Street, to State Street stopping at the Old State House, to Congress Street to Faneuil Hall. Parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations:

Devonshire Street, Both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

State Street, Both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street

MATTAPAN

Culture Night, Municipal Lot #14, Mattapan – Friday, June 30, 2023

The Mayor’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Artist Initiative for Revolution to host Culture Nights which is a series of related events promoting expressive music and art for social change. One of the events will be taking place in Municipal Lot #14 at 23 Fairway Street in Mattapan which is at the intersection of Cummins Highway and Fairway Street. Parking restrictions will be in place for the entire lot on Friday.

WEST ROXBURY

Age Strong Event, Irish Social Center, Summer Social Event – Thursday, June 29, 2023

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place to allow buses and MBTA “the Ride” vehicles access to the curb due to an Age Strong Summer Social Event taking place at the Irish Social Club from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the following street:

Park Street, Northside (odd side), from Centre Street to Corey Street

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.