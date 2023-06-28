Online Tutoring Reduces Learning Gaps: Foghorn CEO, Ethan Putterman
Foghorn Tutors Reduces Learning Gaps For Students In Need of Academic Support Using AI and Other Technologies: CEO Ethan Putterman
There has never been a more exciting moment to be an online learner. The challenges are significant, but are outmatched by the skills and passion of the tutors committed to ensuring student success.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of traditional tutoring has changed radically within the last couple of years. Being physically present in a classroom isn’t the only learning option anymore — not with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies, at least. Nowadays, students have access to a quality online tutoring whenever and wherever they want, as long as they can get access to the internet. We are now entering a new era — the merger of AI and online tutoring.
In a space as vast and wide as artificial intelligence, a growing number of colleges and online schools are offering versions of their programs for various levels and disciplines. Technology and devices are no longer tertiary or ancillary to the classroom—they are its primary assistant. In this regard, education is at a pivotal inflection point, where online learning and technology are converging in essential and symbiotic ways. Worldwide, students are learning beyond the classroom today.
According to Ethan Putterman, CEO of Foghorn Tutors, “there’s ever been a more exciting time to be engaged with online tutoring. The challenges are significant, but are outmatched by the passion and incredible skills of tutors today. We are committed to solving vexing problems of online education. Foghorn Tutors is paying maximal attention to what’s happening across the technological grid—we’re curious about new and innovative solutions which leverage technology for education, and we’re committed to being vital partners to the new merger of AI and online tutoring.”
The connectedness of students directly affects the quality of their learning, and online tutoring can reduce much of their anxiety. For students who are learning in preparation for the ACT and SAT exams, tutoring alleviates much of the stress afflicting individual students. As the college admissions landscape continues to evolve, students possess more choices than ever in how they prep for standardized testing. Some of the recent changes and trends include: the redesigned SAT, remote learning, and advancements in artificial intelligence by way of Microsoft's ChatGPT and Google's Bard-—just to name a few.
Online tutoring connects students everywhere across the globe. This means there’s no need to commute from one location to another, or follow uniform scheduling. Importantly, not only is time saved, but money too, which can be devoted to other priorities. The virtual classroom is available globally, wherever there’s an online connection; remote 'digital nomads' who want to travel are borderless. For example, if you’re studying abroad and in need of online tutoring, Foghorn Tutors is a great choice. There’s no reason to give up on learning or studying while adventuring abroad -ever.
Ethan Andrew Putterman is a technological consultant and educator based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. An expert on the relationship between innovation and university success, he is the CEO of two of the leading tutoring agencies in the South. With thirty years of experience working in education, Ethan Putterman possesses a core knowledge of the secondary admissions process at multiple levels. The author of a well-reviewed book, he is expanding his entrepreneurial practice in 2023. SkyLake and Foghorn Tutors were founded in 2022 as an alternative to the "one-to-many" teaching model most extra-curricular learning centers offer by providing a personalized, online-engaged tutoring service to high school students and undergraduates.
