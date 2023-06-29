U.S. DEPT. OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES OFFICE OF NATIONAL SECURITY EXERCISES ITS FIRST YEAR OPTION WITH SEERIST FEDERAL
6th year Seerist is supporting HHS’s mission to enhance the health and well-being of all Americans
The renewal is a great testament to the value that HHS is seeing with the Seerist solution. We’ve appreciated the partnership we’ve had with HHS since 2017”HERDON, VA., UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for intelligence, threat, and security professionals, announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of National Security (ONS) is exercising its first option year as part of its 5-year contract with Seerist Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seerist.
— John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal
The ONS manages Department-wide programs and provides oversight, policy direction, standards, and performance assessments in the areas of intelligence, counterintelligence, insider threat, cyber threat intelligence, information security, national personnel security, homeland security, and the safeguarding of classified information.
“The renewal is a great testament to the value that HHS is seeing with the Seerist solution,” said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. “We’ve appreciated the partnership we’ve had with HHS since 2017 and are conscious that we must continue to earn their support through strong client satisfaction, which is our primary priority.”
The initial contract between Seerist Federal (formally GeoSpark Analytics) and the HHS was for five years and provided HHS access to the Seerist solution (formerly Hyperion) and its COVID-19 risk model. At the time, Seerist Federal was also contracted to develop new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) disease outbreak models. The new agreement, started in 2022, expanded the number of HHS users who have ongoing access to the Seerist solution and extended the contract by four years.
ABOUT SEERIST FEDERAL
Seerist Federal, formerly known as Geospark Analytics, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc. It is sponsored by the U.S. Space Force, our SBIR Phase III commercialization contract is a five (5) year firm fixed-price, IDIQ Government-wide contract. This enterprise-level contract provides near real time situational awareness capabilities to the entire U.S. federal government, enabling users to make better decisions faster. We identify and forecast emerging events from social media, news and other sources on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings and provide predictive analytics capabilities.
For more information about how Seerist can assist government agencies, please visit: https://seerist.com/seerist-federal/.
ABOUT SEERIST
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.
# # #
Aleassa Schambers
Seerist
+1 800-674-8398 ext. 769
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube