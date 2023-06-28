California high court says new probation limits apply retroactively to some plea deals

A California reform measure that capped probation to two years for many nonviolent offenders applies retroactively to plea agreements that hadn’t been finalized when the law took effect in 2021, the California Supreme Court ruled Monday. Where such deals included longer probation terms than are allowed under the new law, the state should reduce those terms accordingly while leaving the rest of the deals intact, the state’s high court ruled.
