Tour Activity Company Amphitrite Digital Names Global Tech Executive Rob Chapple as CEO
Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in North America and the U.S. Virgin Islands
Rob’s talents and skills are the perfect fit to ensure we will be successful in the future as the company continues to grow and thrive in the maritime industry.”ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital, the leading maritime tour activity operator company, has announced that Rob Chapple has been named CEO. Chapple will be accountable for all day-to-day operations, at the corporate function and each line of business, and his responsibilities will include planning and managing the teams to meet and exceed the goals of Amphitrite Digital and its portfolio of businesses and operations.
Chapple has a strong track record delivering results by leading and motivating top-performing customer focused business and client teams across global cultures and customer bases. His experience as an executive leader of large teams and serving Fortune 100 organizations, combined with his roles in start-up and growth stage companies where he created and scaled sales, marketing and customer operations, provides an extensive foundation of managing teams that create predictable and profitable growth.
He was previously the co-founder and chief experience officer of New York-based esellas, which uses innovative technologies and sound principles to better align the buying and selling experiences between companies and customer organizations.
Chapple has managed teams across the globe while working in Asia and Europe for nearly eight years. He first learned how to sail while living in Australia and then furthered his qualifications through the Royal Yachting Association while living in the U.K.; Chapple has been an avid sailor for almost 15 years. “This role is a perfect combination of my passion for the water and sailing, with my talents around business growth and team development,” he said.
Chapple is a graduate of Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1990 through 1998. He lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife.
Hope Stawski, Amphitrite Digital’s president and founder, will continue to concentrate on directing its industry-leading guest experience teams and oversight of day-to-day operations for each line of business. Scott Stawski, the chairman of the board of directors and chief revenue officer, will move into the executive chairman role, and will continue focusing on revenue, acquisitions and strategic planning.
“Scott and I are very proud to welcome Rob into the Amphitrite Digital family. Rob’s talents and skills are the perfect fit to ensure we will be successful in the future as the company continues to grow and thrive in the maritime industry,” said Amphitrite Digital President Hope Stawski.
Amphitrite Digital’s unique competitive advantage is that its operations are built on a “digital foundation.” The company brings the best-of-class digital technology to tour operations, including advertising and marketing, guest service, repair and maintenance, and overall operations, resulting in efficiencies not usually seen in the maritime industry.
Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners host 90,000 guests annually and provide the opportunity to enjoy “A Day, a Week and a Lifetime” of experiences. Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands and has consistently achieved double- or triple-digit growth annually.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean; Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois; and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida, Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets it serves. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
Hope Stawski
Amphitrite Digital
+1 972-989-3066
