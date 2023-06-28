TCEQ approves fines totaling $616,201

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $557,820 against 19 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, one landscape irrigator installer, one multi-media, two petroleum storage tank, one public water system, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one on-site sewage system and one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on June 20, the executive director approved penalties totaling $58,381 against 30 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 19, 2023.