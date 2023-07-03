Do-it-Yourself Packaging (DIYPack) Revamps Website for a More User-Friendly Experience
DIYPack launches a new and improved website with updated features for a smoother user experience to create custom, personalized packaging.
Our goal was to create a more user-friendly experience with enhanced design features and functionality. We’ve listened to our customers and made the changes they wanted to see.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Do-it-Yourself packaging service DIYPack, announces its website relaunch, featuring developer updates for a smoother and more streamlined user experience. Notable updates include significant UI/UX enhancements, downloadable dielines for easy art layout, a positionable, live 3D preview of artwork in the design studio, new fully customizable pre-designed artwork themes, and optimized design studio features. These new improvements will ensure overall increased site performance and an elevated user experience for new and returning customers.
— Ryan Crook, Creative Brand Director
DIYPack offers high-quality custom packaging, designed by you, utilizing innovative technology and materials that can be accessed anywhere from home to office. With a wide variety of customizable products including mailers, shippers, and retail boxes, DIYPack solves all types of custom packaging needs using superior quality technology and materials to manufacture eye-catching boxes to elevate brand identities in a unique and sustainable way. Simply choose the desired box style, upload a custom design (or use a pre-designed template in the design studio), view the final proof, and "place order" for delivery in 1-10 business days.
All DIYPack packaging is printed digitally, which means they can print what you want in exact volume ordering without the need for labels, print plates, and dies. Additionally, all materials used are sustainably sourced to create the best solutions for brands and consumers alike. With years of experience as a direct manufacturer, DIYPack requires no minimum quantity orders, offers an opportunity to receive a sample box before placing a large order, and prides itself on a short turnaround time.
