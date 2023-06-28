$302.9 million available in two new funding opportunities to develop affordable housing projects across Washington

Commerce will consider applications for multifamily rental housing projects seeking capital financing from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund (HTF), HOME, and National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) programs from two separate Notices of Funding Availability (NOFA).

Applications are due to Commerce by noon on Sept. 18, 2023.

Please download and carefully review the NOFAs for specific information regarding funding requirements and priorities, the application process and dates of significance.

Each NOFA is linked below, and application materials are also available on our Applying to the Housing Trust Fund webpage and the main webpage listing all open grants, loans and RFPs available through the Department of Commerce.

HTF Multifamily Rental NOFA #MHU-2023-02

Over $268 million is available to applicants seeking capital from the state Housing Trust Fund for multifamily rental affordable housing projects. Investments include $158.7 million from the traditional HTF program, $24.2 million set aside for projects serving persons with disabilities and $107.4 million from Apple Health and Homes funding. Federal HOME and NHTF NOFA #MHU-2023-03

$12.4 million is available for multifamily rental affordable housing projects seeking capital from the federal HOME and NHTF programs to further the goals articulated in the state’s 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2022 Action Plan (Box PDF).

Commerce expects to make award announcements in December 2023.

Resources

Training videos are available to help complete an application for these funds. Please visit the HTF Resources & Trainings webpage to access the videos.

Questions? If you have questions regarding this announcement or the NOFAs, please submit them to htfapp@commerce.wa.gov.

We ask that you do this before the technical assistance period ends on Sep. 5, 2023. Please indicate the funding availability your question relates to in your email subject line.

In-person workshops in July and August, plus two virtual workshops available

We are hosting four workshops to provide guidance on the 2023 Housing Trust Fund (HTF) application and criteria that will be used to evaluate applications for multifamily/rental projects seeking capital funding. Our team will provide an application process overview, and a question-and-answer session will follow.

In-Person Workshops

In-person workshops run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include lunch. Venue capacity is 100 on a first-come, first-served basis by registration time.

Spokane – July 11, 2023

Spokane Community College.

Registration closes at 9 a.m. July 9

Tumwater – Aug. 8, 2023

ASHHO Cultural Community Center.

Registration closes at 9 a.m. Aug. 1

Register for either in-person workshop using this link

Virtual Workshops

Virtual workshops will run on Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendance is not limited. Registration is required using the links provided below. Registration will be available until the meetings begin.

Unable to attend a workshop?

We will post a slide show presentation following the workshops on the Housing Trust Fund Resources and Training webpage.

Important Information

Workshop attendance is NOT a requirement to apply for funding. However, participation will improve an applicant’s understanding and ability to submit a competitive application.