Synametrics Technologies is introducing a New Version of Xeams - Version 8.7.
Enhancing Email Security and Management.MILLSTONE, NJ, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Synametrics Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is excited to announce the release of a new version of Xeams, its cutting-edge email security and management software. This latest version of Xeams brings advanced features and enhancements, providing organizations with robust protection against email-based threats while ensuring efficient email management.
Xeams (eXtended Email And Messaging Server) is a comprehensive email security solution designed to fight against the growing complexity of email attacks such as spam, malware, phishing, and ransomware. With the exponential rise in cyber threats, organizations require a robust defense mechanism to safeguard their sensitive information and maintain a secure digital environment. With end-to-end encryption, your emails remain confidential and only accessible to intended recipients. It also prevents IP leakage, protecting your network from potential threats. Through clustering, Xeams provides high availability and load balancing, even during peak usage or server failures. Its robust junk mail filtering keeps your inbox free from spam, allowing you to focus on important messages. Xeams offers live logging for real-time monitoring and analysis of email activities, enabling prompt issue identification and improved system performance. Additionally, Xeams automatically archives all incoming and outgoing emails, so organizations can easily search and retrieve past messages.
The new version of Xeams introduces several key features to strengthen email security and streamline email management processes. Highlights of the latest release include:
1) Domain Age filter: This feature analyzes the age of the sender's domain, providing an additional layer of security and enabling users to identify potentially suspicious emails more effectively.
2) High-volume outbound queue: Xeams streamlines email delivery for organizations with large volumes of outbound messages, allowing companies to send millions of outbound emails.
3) Enhanced Anti-Phishing filter: This improved filter utilizes intelligent algorithms to identify and block malicious emails, safeguarding users from potential threats.
4) Improved Outbound Diagnostics: This comprehensive tool provides valuable insights into the status and delivery of outbound emails, allowing users to troubleshoot any issues and ensure optimal email performance quickly.
5) Mail merge functionality: Users can now effortlessly personalize mass email communications, saving time and effort while maintaining a personalized touch.
6) Enhanced email broadcasting: Allow administrators to broadcast messages within their organization.
"We are excited to introduce Xeams with its powerful new features," said Arya Srinivas, Product Manager of Synametrics Technologies. "We believe these enhancements will empower businesses to manage email communication more effectively, improve security, and streamline workflow. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers."
For more information about this update and the complete version history for Xeams, please click here.
About Synametrics Technologies:
Synametrics Technologies is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions catering to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Synametrics Technologies offers a range of products designed to simplify complex IT tasks and improve overall efficiency. Their flagship product, Xeams, revolutionizes email management by providing comprehensive security, filtering, and automation capabilities.
