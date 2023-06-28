Kringlie selected to serve on NCSC Committee

Karen Kringlie, the North Dakota Courts Administrative Unit 2 Director for Juvenile Court, was selected to serve on the 2023 Review Board and Trends Committee for the 2023 Trends in State Courts, published by the National Center for State Courts. The publication highlights and examines innovative practices that courts may be interested in developing and using in their own system.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.