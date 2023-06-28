Kringlie selected to serve on NCSC Committee

Karen Kringlie, the North Dakota Courts Administrative Unit 2 Director for Juvenile Court, was selected to serve on the 2023 Review Board and Trends Committee for the 2023 Trends in State Courts, published by the National Center for State Courts. The publication highlights and examines innovative practices that courts may be interested in developing and using in their own system.

The National Center for State Courts today released the 2023 Trends in State Courts publication, which can be found at: https://www.ncsc.org/publications-and-library/trends