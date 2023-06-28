Sens. Sarah Trone Garriott and Izaah Knox Respond to Administration’s Decision to Feed Hungry Iowa Kids

Iowa Sens. Sarah Trone Garriott and Izaah Knox released the following statements on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services’ decision to apply for a $29 million federal grant to provide food assistance for Iowa children this summer.

“I’m happy and relieved to see our state moving forward to feed Iowa kids this summer. This is the right thing to do for our families and communities,” Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott said. “We should never leave resources on the table when it comes to caring for our kids.”

“I appreciate the Department of Health and Human Services for listening to Iowans and agreeing to apply for this program,” Trone Garriott said. “And I especially want to thank all the organizations, faith leaders, and community leaders who came together to advocate on behalf of Iowa kids.”

“We know from previous years that this program supports families and feeds kids all across Iowa,” Sen. Izaah Knox said. “I’m proud to see people and communities coming together to secure these resources for our neighbors in need. Some things are above politics, and feeding hungry kids is one of them.”

Sens. Trone Garriott and Knox sent a letter along with state Rep. Sean Bagniewski to the governor last week requesting that the state apply for the funds. The full letter is available here.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, is the ranking member on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Sen. Izaah Knox is a Democrat from Des Moines.

