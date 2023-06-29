End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Announces Keynote Speaker Laura Dill - August 4th Caregiver’s Self-Care Online Event
Laura Dill, Author of DAUGHTER, will be Keynote Speaker @ End Brand Cancer Initiative’s Caregiver’s Self-Care Online Event on August 4, 2023 from 11-1 p.m. PT.
Redmond, WA (June 29, 2023)- Laura Dill, Author of DAUGHTER, will be the Keynote Speaker at the End Brand Cancer Initiative’s Caregiver’s Self-Care Online Event on August 4, 2023 from 11-1 p.m. PT. Join us to gain valuable insight, tools, and resources around Self-Care for Caregivers. To register for this FREE event, please use this link: https://app.hatchbuck.com/OnlineForm/93633623009
Having both her parents diagnosed with glioblastoma within 2 weeks of each other in 2019, and then serving as their caregiver until their death, was a responsibility that motivated Laura Dill to start a foundation to help others facing the same obstacles and challenges, the Slay Society. “Slaying one dragon at a time,” were the words her dad offered for how they were going to approach his diagnosis and then her mom’s. “And what many people don’t know is that very recently, March of this year, my father-in-law was also diagnosed with glioblastoma. He has mostly the same medical team my parents shared and was even put into the same bed my dad passed away in after his resection for the duration of his recovery at the hospital. So, these words still hold true as we do this an unimaginable (and completely statistically impossible) third time.”
The role of caregiver is something that anyone who hasn’t experienced it will never truly understand. While people offer their best advice and support, being told to make time to care for oneself, for instance, doesn’t help when the needs of parents and family are so acute. And caring for someone with a brain tumor is especially demanding for caregivers.
After her beloved parents died, Laura Dill used her grief to start the Slay Society Inc. She also authored the incredibly helpful book for caregivers “Daughter” available on Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Daughter-Embracing-Difficult-Journey-Without-ebook/dp/B0992K2WGF
Laura Dill resides in Ottawa, Canada, with her husband Kenny and her three children. The Slay Society helps advocate and financially support caregivers of glioblastoma patients. To follow her passion The Slay Society or to support it - visit: https://www.slaysocietyinc.ca
EBCI is a Disease Education, Awareness & Outreach Campaign/Initiative.
The EndBrainCancer Initiative | Chris Elliott Fund is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, works to support and guide patients and their caregivers through their medical journey after a diagnosis of Brain Cancer, a Brain Tumor, or Metastatic Disease to the Brain.
