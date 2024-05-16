May 18th 2024 is Proclaimed WA State Brain Tumor Awareness Day
Jay Inslee, Governor of the state of Washington, has proclaimed May 18th, 2024 as Brain Tumor Awareness Day. This day recognizes all patients - pediatric and adults - with primary, secondary and/or CNS brain tumors, as well as families, caregivers, healthcare providers, and researchers who serve this patient population.
The National Cancer Institute estimates an incidence of seven new brain tumor diagnoses for every 100,000 Washingtonians and approximately 18,500 people die annually due to a brain tumor or other center nervous system (CNS) tumor in the United States. Brain tumors significantly impact everything for a patient and their loved ones and are often deadly, including quality of life for those who survive.
Despite the number of people diagnosed each year with a brain tumor, there are only a small number of drugs or devices for treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and there has never been a treatment developed and approved specifically for pediatric brain tumors. To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's continued Advocacy and Awareness work, please consider making a philanthropic gift at EndBrainCancer.org.
To celebrate and create more awareness for WA State’s Brain Tumor Awareness Day, the End Brain Cancer Initiative is hosting its “Know All Your Treatment Options” (KAYTO) 2024 online webinar on May 17th, sponsored by GammaTile and Kiyatec. The End Brain Cancer Initiative will also present its annual National HOPE Award at this event, a patient disease education, awareness, and outreach initiative sponsored by Novocure, to this year’s 2024 recipient. To receive access to this free online event, people can register at https://endbraincancer.org/know-all-your-treatment-options-2024/.
ABOUT THE END BRAIN CANCER INITIATIVE
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
