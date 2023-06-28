SmartLab Earns ISTE Seal for Engaging Project-based Learning and STEM Focused Curriculum & Platform

Students at McAuliffe STEM Academy Working on a Mechanics & Structures Project A McAuliffe STEM Academy Student Working on a Robotics and Control Project

LONGMONT, CO, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Learning Systems® is proud to announce that its SmartLab® STEM learning environment & curriculum have been awarded the prestigious ISTE Seal of Alignment. The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) has recognized SmartLab's commitment to promoting high-quality learning experiences that empower students and prepare them for life and the careers of tomorrow.

The ISTE Seal serves as a mark of distinction for products that demonstrate a purposeful and meaningful dedication to practical usability, digital pedagogical implementation, and alignment with the ISTE Standards. While SmartLab has long been aligned with ISTE Standards, the ISTE Seal also signifies that SmartLab promotes critical technology skills, supports appropriate technology use in the classroom, and incorporates digital pedagogy and the learning sciences.

SmartLabs are immersive STEM learning environments implemented in K-12 classrooms using student-led exploration and project-based learning. SmartLab educators use the LearningHub platform to guide students as they tackle real-world challenges and foster critical thinking skills. Each project starter in the SmartLab curriculum provides students with a necessary problem, background information, assessment tools, and collaboration features. Additionally, educators benefit from curriculum planning resources that align projects with educational goals and enhance core math and science curricula.

The ISTE Seal Review Findings Report highlights the comprehensive evaluation process conducted by ISTE reviewers. The review methodology assessed SmartLab's performance in addressing specific elements outlined in ISTE’s technical and pedagogical usability framework and Standards. The findings showcase SmartLab's strong alignment and its effectiveness in promoting student empowerment, knowledge construction, computational thinking, and data analysis.

Key findings from the ISTE Seal Review include:

𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗲𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: SmartLab facilitates active exploration of real-world issues, problem-solving, and knowledge construction through data collection and analysis.

𝗘𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: SmartLab enables students to seek feedback, demonstrate their learning, and develop fundamental concepts of technology operations.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻: SmartLab promotes design and customization of learning episodes, allowing for individualized instruction and easy navigation.

𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗴𝘆: SmartLab supports the development of digital age learning skills, encourages open-ended challenges, and fosters collaboration opportunities.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: SmartLab empowers students to collect and analyze data, facilitating problem-solving and decision-making.

𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆: SmartLab embraces inclusivity through diverse examples, accessible tools, and support for different learning needs.

𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮: SmartLab employs formative assessments and comprehensive analytics to guide instructional decisions and support student learning journeys.

𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆: SmartLab offers an intuitive and customizable interface, maximizing time on task and providing control over actions.

"We are thrilled to receive the ISTE Seal, as it recognizes our continued commitment to providing learners with researched-backed, project-based learning experiences for STEM,” said CEO Ashley Mathis. "ISTE has been a longtime partner of ours and their commitment to ensuring high-impact pedagogy that is designed for scalable, equitable learning experiences, is paramount to fostering student achievement. We are proud to continue our alignment with ISTE standards and our mission of preparing learners for the careers of tomorrow."

The ISTE Seal of Alignment serves as a trusted guide for educators, students, and technology directors seeking the best educational products on the market. It signifies that SmartLab has undergone a rigorous evaluation process and meets the highest standards in learning sciences, user experience, interface, accessibility, and content quality.

For more information about SmartLab and their award-winning student-led, project-based learning environments, visit www.smartlablearning.com.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab® Learning, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.

