Glades Day School Launches State-of-the-Art STEAM Lab, Revolutionizing Learning Opportunities

(SmartLab) encompassed all the aspects that our team was looking for: standards based alignment, student-led project-based learning, authentic student engagement, cutting-edge technology...” — Head of School Amie Pitts

BELLE GLADE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glades Day School proudly inaugurated its innovative STEAM Lab on April 9th, marking a significant stride in providing dynamic educational experiences for its students and the local community.

The newly introduced STEAM Lab signifies Glades Day School's commitment to fostering exploration and innovation across Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) disciplines. Boasting advanced resources including new computers/laptops, 3D printers, laser engravers, drones, robotics kits, programming software, and digital design tools, the STEAM Lab empowers students to cultivate practical skills with real-world relevance.

Guided by STEAM Lab Facilitators Lynn Davis and Teresa Ruiz, students will embark on a journey of discovery tailored to their unique interests and aspirations. From delving into electrical systems and circuits to mastering digital content creation and animation, the STEAM Lab caters to a diverse range of student passions and career pathways.

"Two faculty members were chosen to lead our students as facilitators on this journey of exploration: Mrs. Lynn Davis and Mrs. Teresa Ruiz," shared Head of School Amie Pitts. "As educators, they are organized, have a love for challenging students and learning new ideas. Together, they are committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators, inventors, and leaders. After 40 hours of training, they are ready to embark on this journey. Both Mrs. Davis and Mrs. Ruiz are excited about the SmartLab and see this as an incredible professional opportunity."

The establishment of Glades Day School's STEAM Lab was made possible through a substantial grant totaling nearly $450,000, supplemented by strategic partnerships with Creative Learning Systems. Featuring an integrated learning environment that champions hands-on exploration and collaborative learning, the STEAM Lab embodies Glades Day School's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in education.

“With the funds at our fingertips, we immediately began exploring lab options and met with several vendors and STEAM educators,” said Mrs. Pitts. “The moment we met Leigh Robertson, with Creative Learning Systems, we knew we had found our match. The company was unrivaled in the field and encompassed all the aspects that our team was looking for: standards based alignment, student-led, project based learning, authentic student engagement, cutting-edge technology and programming,” she added.

The realization of the STEAM Lab project was further facilitated by the generous contribution of the Barhoush Family, in honor of their late father, Dr. Ahmed Barhoush. The Barhoush family’s support has played a pivotal role in actualizing the new lab by funding the renovation of the space it uses.

"The contributions to this lab will not only transform lives through education but also strengthen the foundation of our institution," remarked Mrs. Pitts. "On behalf of our entire school community, we are incredibly grateful to the Barhoush family who was a part of the Gator family for decades as parents and then staunch supporters of our mission long after their children graduated. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this dream possible, from our school community to all of the vendors."

Glades Day School's STEAM Lab heralds a transformative chapter in the educational landscape, empowering students to become critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and trailblazers in their respective fields. As the school continues to prioritize innovation and student-centered learning, it remains steadfast in its mission to nurture the next generation of forward-thinking individuals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

John Tkebuchava

Marketing & Communications Director, Glades Day School

Phone: (561) 996-6769

Email: jtkebuchava@gladesdayschool.com

Website: www.gladesdayschool.com

