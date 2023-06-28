Books That Make You Introduces Editorial Book Reviews
Authors and readers urged to brace themselves for lots of bookish fun with BTMY Book Reviews and Exclusive Promotional Opportunities.
Los Angeles, CA — Books That Make You (BTMY), the leading online platform for booklovers and authors, introduces editorial-style book reviews.
Los Angeles, CA — Books That Make You (BTMY), the leading online platform for booklovers and authors, introduces editorial-style book reviews. With BTMY Book Reviews, the firm aims to provide a trusted program for authors to reach readers and promote their books effectively.
Bree Swider, Head of Books That Make You, says, “Authors, their publishers, and book promoters all need an arsenal of marketing tools in today’s competitive market. BTMY recognizes this need and designed BTMY Book Reviews as a solution to elevate their books’ exposure and attract more readers. Brace yourselves, a lot of bookish fun is coming your way.”
BTMY Book Reviews can be utilized numerous ways to promote books:
• Use as a blurb on the back cover
• Post to an author’s or publisher’s website
• Quote on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retail sites as an editorial review
• Quote in a book’s press release
• Use in backgrounders, one sheets, bookmarks or other marketing materials
• Share with bookstore buyers, librarians, and in B2B promotions
• Shout-out on social media
To distinguish outstanding books, select titles may be bestowed with a “Heart". These accolades are reserved for exceptional books that resonate deeply with the BTMY review team. Reviews are written by professional book editors, publishing professionals, authors, and experts. If they really love a book, it gets “Hearted”. Less than 10% of books will receive this accolade, which appears predominately atop the review on the BTMY Website.
A Heart Review lets readers know about the author’s exceptional storytelling prowess, talent, originality, and creativity. Heart Reviews not only identify outstanding literary achievements but also offer authors an added badge of honor to showcase the quality and impact of their work. Hearted Reviews will also be featured in BTMY’s Webby Award-winning newsletter.
To further support authors, their publishers, and book promoters, Exclusive Promotional Opportunities are also available. These packages provide additional marketing and public relations options.
Swider explains, "By combining the power of BTMY Book Reviews with Exclusive Promotional Opportunities, authors can really enhance their marketing efforts and hit the trifecta when it comes to achieving acclaim, authority, and accolades. Plus, booklovers will benefit from all the bookish fun that will continue to grow with the Books That Make You community. It’s a vibrant hub of booklovers. Come check it out; I bet you won’t leave without meeting your new favorite book."
For more information about BTMY Book Reviews and Exclusive Promotional Opportunities, go to the Sign Up tab at the top of the Books That Make You website.
About Books That Make You
Books That Make You is a multi-media brand that engages booklovers and promotes all-things books through its website, the Books That Make You Show, social media channels, Webby Award-winning newsletter, and bookish events like The Beach-Bound Book Bash and Jingle Book Books. It is also a community where authors and readers can connect with bibliophiles. Every spring and fall, Books That Make You proudly presents The BookFest. It is a sister company to Black Château Enterprises, a premiere marketing and public relations firm that specializes in promoting authors, books, and personality brands. For tons of bookish fun, follow #BTMYBookReview and #BTMY, and discover all the books that make you who you are on the Books That Make You website.
