Old Trapper “Official Beef Jerky” of the Big 12 Conference

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Premium Beef Jerky Brand Presenting Sponsor of 2023 Big 12 Media Days

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper announces the continuation of their partnership with the Big 12 Conference as the “Official Beef Jerky” of the Big 12.

As part of the multi-year agreement which began in 2022, Old Trapper will serve as presenting sponsor of Big 12 Football Media Days and Big 12 Basketball Media Days, as well as the Big 12 Football Studio Show on the Big 12 Now channel on ESPN+.

Old Trapper will have visibility across Big 12 championship events, and additional engagement through official Big 12 social and digital channels. The brand will have exposure on the Longhorn Network and also within regular-season football coaches’ shows across member institutions.

“As a proud sponsor of the Big 12 conference, we are excited to fuel athletes and fans alike with the best beef jerky on the market as the teams go head to head during the 2023-4 season” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Just like the Big 12 teams, Old Trapper knows that success comes from dedication, endurance, and a bit of boldness. We’re looking forward to kicking things off this summer.”

“The Big 12 is the most dynamic and exciting athletic conference in the nation and we’re proud to have Old Trapper, America’s premier smoked-meats brand, supporting our member institutions and fans as our official Beef Jerky partner,” commented Sean Desmond, Big 12 Conference Vice President of Sales.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50 years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.