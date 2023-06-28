Digital Marketing Strategies for Special Education Schools
Truth Tree discusses three cutting-edge digital marketing strategies designed to assist special education schools.UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Tree, a renowned marketing agency specializing in non-traditional schools, discusses three cutting-edge digital marketing strategies designed to assist special education schools in attracting, engaging, and enrolling students who are the perfect fit for their institutions.
The first strategy, "Speak Their Search Language," emphasizes the importance of aligning a school's online presence with the terms parents use when searching for educational options. By employing keywords that accurately reflect the school's mission and target audience, special education schools can significantly enhance their visibility and reach the right audience.
According to Bekah Atkinson, the Director of Admissions at The Siena School, an expert in the field, "It is acceptable to diverge from your usual keywords, as long as your messaging and advertisements remain consistent with your brand. Relying on analytics can help identify the most effective keywords to target."
Some keywords a special needs school may target are:
-Special education school
-Special needs school
-Learning disabled school
-School for students with learning differences
-Neurodiverse school
-School for students with complex learning issues
In addition, they can target keywords for specific students they cater to, such as:
-Language-based
-Twice-exceptional or GT/LD
-Non-verbal
-Dyslexia-specific
-ADHD
-Autism Spectrum Disorder (and how far up or down the spectrum?)
The second strategy, "Address Their Distress With Empathy, Not Sales," underscores the importance of creating content that resonates with parents who may be seeking solutions or guidance for their child's unique needs. Parents with undiagnosed children are unlikely to search for an LD school. They will search for clarity in their child’s situation or solutions to a “problem,” such as:
-How do I help my child understand oral instructions?
-My daughter is too old for a sippy cup but keeps spilling her drink.
-My kid keeps getting sent to the principal’s office for constantly sharpening his pencil.
The above queries are opportunities for schools to engage families via content marketing. Examples of a school’s content may include a blog, YouTube video, podcast, or a conversational social media post.
Content marketing is a rapidly growing field that can have a lasting impact on a school's reputation. By capitalizing on their faculty's expertise and aligning it with the information parents seek, special education schools can engage with families effectively.
The third strategy, "Address the Additional Pain Points," recognizes the unique challenges faced by parents of children with complex learning issues. In addition to traditional concerns such as tuition and transportation, these parents often grapple with norm-breaking resistance, as accepting that their child requires a different educational environment can be emotionally challenging.
To combat this hurdle, special education schools must maintain direct and indirect connections with prospective parents throughout their decision-making process. Utilizing remarketing and retargeting tactics through digital display and social media ads can help schools remain top-of-mind, even when parents are hesitant to take immediate action.
As a bonus strategy, Truth Tree suggests leveraging LinkedIn to boost referrals. By targeting educational consultants, educational psychologists, and other relevant professionals through targeted ads on LinkedIn, special education schools can expand their network and reach potential referrers who may not yet be aware of their institution.
Marketing a special education school requires a specialized approach, particularly in the dynamic landscape of digital marketing. Truth Tree's expert strategies and actionable tips are poised to assist special education schools in effectively finding, attracting, and enrolling students who are an ideal fit for their institutions.
