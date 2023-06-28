July - The Manifestation Of His Glory – Dipp
EINPresswire.com/ -- “COMMAND THE MORNING” WITH CHRIS OARHE
Ichrisoarhe Ministry hosts its monthly program “COMMAND THE MORNING” on Divine Intervention Prayers and Proclamation, DIPP. This prayer program is done at the beginning of every new month, with its host, Rev. Chris Oarhe who is a well-known Seasoned Man of God. He is known for prayer, faith, prosperity, and raising leaders.
The month of July is tagged “Manifestation of His Glory”, 2 Peter 1:3 states “According as His divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that has called us to glory and virtue.”
God’s glory will be at work to bring godliness, life, knowledge, healings, and breakthroughs as His servant prays and decrees it.
It's your time to manifest God’s glory!
TESTIMONY GAZETTE
FINANCIAL TURN–AROUND
For some time now, I have been trusting God to boost my finances and move to a better apartment that costs N400,000 annually. I made a daily confession that I would move into the new apartment before the end of August 2021. I keyed into the morning prayers, dipp by offering all I had in my bank account. The next day, God showed up for me. A client called me up for a business that earned me the sum of N650,000 as profit. I return all the glory to the show-up God!
#TheshowupGod.
- D Minister -
HEALING FROM MULTIPLE PAINS
During the Wednesday morning prayers, my case of chest pains, and severe back, and waist pains was mentioned by Chris Oarhe; I immediately claimed my healing as he prayed. As soon as I shouted Amen, all the pain disappeared.
- Mrs. Ezinwanne –
The Word Works!
Chris I. Oarhe
