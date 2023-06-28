LET’S TALK WOMXN CHICAGO HOT SUMMER GIVEAWAYS

Let's Talk Womxn Logo Let's Talk Womxn Hot Summer Giveaways Participants

20 of the 100+ Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago restaurateurs are giving away $2000 in dining at their restaurants in a Hot Summer Giveaway through Instagram in July.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a unique business collaboration of cross-promotion, 20 of the 100+ Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago (LTW) LetsTalkWomxn.com restaurateurs are uniting to give away $2000 in dining at their restaurants in a Hot Summer Giveaway through Instagram.

This initiative showcases the rich breadth of women-owned concepts in dining that Chicago fosters and amplifies Chicago’s summer exuberance through taste. Led by LTW Chicago, this initiative is being rolled out nationally across other LTW cities.

No purchases are necessary to participate; follow the participating restaurants on Instagram, like, comment, and share!

To get started, follow Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago on Instagram at instagram.com/letstalkwomxnchi, and each Monday in July, four participating restaurants will be announced in an Instagram post. Like the post, tag friends, follow the restaurants, and share to be entered. Four participating restaurants will give away a $100 gift card each week in July, totaling $400 across an incredible range of dining concepts.

LTW Chicago has grown to over 100 leading women-owned food and beverage owners and is cohosted by Julia Shell, Heather Bublick, and Kate Vrijmoet, alongside Rohini Dey, Ph.D. The focus is to boost members’ businesses collaboratively, enable scale, and be stronger together.

Let’s Talk Womxn Chicago Restaurateurs in the Hot Summer Giveaway are:

Soul & Smoke (Heather Bublick), MFK (Sari Worsham), The Dearborn (Clodagh Lawless), Vermilion (Rohini Dey), Brindille (Carrie Nahabedian), Bistronomic (Laurence Noguier), Necessary & Sufficient Coffee (Kate Vrijmoet), Scratchboard Kitchen (Danielle Kuhn), The Dandy Crown (Julia Shell), Imee's Kitchen (Nicole Nassif), Taylor's Tacos (Taylor Mason), Guanajuato (Margarita Challenger), Noir D'Ebene (Journey Shannon), Laos To Your House (Stacy Vilay), Verzenay (Arshiya Faheen), Soul Veg City (Lori Seay), Casati's (Melanie Casati), Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes (Denita Tittle), Demera (Tigist Reda), Prairie Grass Café (Sarah Stegner).

Media assets are available for download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1F0T62ajaa3zIbH2HJQSgsgfOl2xefr7Y

ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXN:

Let’s Talk Womxn (LTW) is a unique, 100% volunteer-based, business-action movement of women restaurateurs and entrepreneurs in food and beverage across fourteen cities and growing explosively. Founded in mid-2020 by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., LTW is nourished by Co-Hosts in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Arizona, Detroit, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Houston, Milwaukee, and Columbus. LTW has launched three more offshoots in Philadelphia (Sisterly Love), LA & DC (RE:Her). Everything LTW does by its women owners is to collaboratively combine strength, counsel, deep-dive business learnings, and generate revenue and visibility for each other’s businesses. LTW is open to all women owners in the food and beverage industry to build strength in numbers and lift each other to flourish. Unlike the drain of many conventional entities, LTW deliberately has no dues, bureaucracy, pedantic programming, nor overheads. All backing generated flows directly to LTW women entrepreneurs with maximal magnified impact.

