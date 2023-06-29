PRA Announces Newly Promoted Project Specialists, and Marketing Manager
PRA promotes Lucas Dedrick and Cole Hunt to Project Specialist II, Samantha Johnson to Project Specialist III, and Jackie Johnson to Marketing Manager
These individuals have shown exceptional dedication and expertise. Their promotions are a testament to their hard work, and we are excited to see what new initiatives they will undertake”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announces several promotions, including Lucas Dedrick and Cole Hunt to Project Specialist II, Samantha Johnson to Project Specialist III, and Jackie Johnson to Marketing Manager.
— PRA Managing Partner Scott Kramer
Lucas Dedrick joined PRA’s Milwaukee Office in 2019, and Cole Hunt joined PRA in 2021, working across the Milwaukee and Sarasota Offices. They both have demonstrated a keen eye for design, an understanding of client needs, and dedication to project success. As Project Specialist II, Lucas and Cole will continue to provide design and production support to project teams by BIM modeling, coordinating project requirements with engineers and contractors, and reviewing documents as part of the PRA Quality Assurance Review.
Samantha Johnson joined PRA’s Sarasota Office in 2022. Over the last year, she has demonstrated outstanding project leadership and a deep understanding of project management. As Project Specialist III, she will closely collaborate with design teams to translate designs into 3D Models, renderings, and animations. She will also conduct field investigations, and review construction documents as part of the PRA Quality Assurance Review.
Jackie Johnson joined PRA in 2019 in the Milwaukee Office. Over the last four years, she has helped revitalize PRA marketing efforts both digitally, through the website and social media platforms, and physically with marketing collateral and event planning. She has also spearheaded several important internal initiatives that reinforce PRA culture. As Marketing Manager, she assumes a leadership role in the department and will continue to assist the team in developing and executing effective marketing strategies.
In addition to promotions, PRA’s Renee Moe received an EDAC certification. This certification acknowledges those that demonstrate how to apply an evidence-based process to the design and construction of projects that contribute to the health, safety, and well-being of the building’s users. Renee will apply her skills to client challenges to develop innovative solutions backed by scientific rigor, to help achieve client goals and vision.
“These individuals have exhibited exceptional dedication and expertise in pushing PRA forward. Their promotions and new certification are a testament to their hard work, and I am looking forward to seeing what new initiatives they will bring to the firm,” states PRA Managing Partner Scott Kramer.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design of healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.
