USA Pickleball Inks Multi-Year Partnership with Pain Reliever Biofreeze

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball, today announced a multi-year partnership with Biofreeze, a Reckitt brand and leader in over-the-counter topical pain relief.

The agreement names Biofreeze title sponsor of the USA Pickleball National Championships, the must-attend event in pickleball and premier event of the fastest-growing sport in America. This year’s event will now be titled the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships powered by Invited and the PPA Tour, taking place at Brookhaven Country Club from Nov. 5-12 in Farmers Branch, an inner-ring suburb of Dallas.

"By making this significant commitment to support USA Pickleball and our members, Biofreeze is further illustrating the continued mainstreaming of our sport and the importance of its market audience," said Chuck Menke, USA Pickleball Chief Marketing Officer. "We are proud to align with a category-leader for pain relief, and a brand that is highly respected in both the sports industry and the non-endemic consumer space. Most notably, this includes Biofreeze's two-year designation as the title partner for the USA Pickleball National Championships, the sport's largest and most prestigious event."

Known for its fast-acting, powerful menthol pain relief, Biofreeze has provided USA Pickleball members an instant discount savings offer. Biofreeze will also activate by sampling onsite and host recovery tents at additional events including the APP Newport Beach Open, the USA Pickleball Diamond Amateur Championships and various USA Pickleball Diamond Regional events. Further, Biofreeze will engage more than 75,000 USA Pickleball members year-round via sampling as well as branded content and customized promotions within USA Pickleball owned and operated digital and social platforms.

“The mission of Biofreeze is to help users cool the pain so they can keep moving and perform at their best,” said Mark Pearson, Vice-President of Health Marketing at Reckitt. “We’ve watched as pickleball popularity has grown exponentially in recent years. Just like Biofreeze, people who try pickleball love it. This is why we are thrilled to partner with USA Pickleball and help thousands of players in 2023 and beyond.”

Participants at the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships powered by Invited and the PPA Tour will be among the record-setting number of more than 4,000 amateur and professional players expected to compete. With Invited Clubs investing more than $5 million in upgrades at Brookhaven Country Club, the exceptional player and fan experience will include up to 100 dedicated courts in what is projected to be the world’s largest-ever pickleball tournament, featuring the biggest prize purse in event history.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. and provides players with official rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials. The mission of USA Pickleball is to promote the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories. The association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and governed by a board of directors and professional staff who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the sport. For more information about USA Pickleball, visit www.usapickleball.org.

About Biofreeze

Clinical professionals, professional athletes, and everyday athletes have used and trusted Biofreeze for more than 30 years. Biofreeze’s cooling menthol formula provides long lasting, powerful pain relief for sore muscles, joints, simple backaches, arthritis, bruises, and sprains. Biofreeze, a Reckitt brand, is fast acting and relieves muscle and joint pain on areas such as the back, neck, shoulder, knee, hand, wrist, elbow, foot, and ankle. Biofreeze comes in a variety of formats including roll-on, gel, spray, cream, patch, strip, and pen, suited for application on small and large muscle areas. Biofreeze is available for sale online and offline at retailers nationwide. Biofreeze cools your aches and pains of muscles and joints so you can get back to your best. Biofreeze is a Reckitt brand, the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition. For more information about Biofreeze, visit www.biofreeze.com.

*Based on a survey of Clinicians in the U.S.: chiropractors, podiatrists, massage therapists, physical therapists, retail pharmacists, and athletic trainers, of OTC topical pain relief products (IPSOS Clinician Survey).

