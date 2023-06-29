Go Dharmic's ‘Dharma Forest’: A Sustainable Initiative to Protect Wildlife, People and Our Planet

Dharma Forest, Hanuman Dass Go Dharmic Hanuman Dass Go Dharmic & Dharma Forest Project Community

Mitigation for global climate change

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dharma Forest, a pioneering sustainability project and campaign led by international charity GO DHARMIC aims to safeguard the Sundarban mangrove forest – a vital ecosystem spanning coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Encompassing 10,000 square kilometers, the Sundarban mangrove forest plays a vital role not only for the region but for our planet. Mangroves are highly efficient CO2 vacuums, storing up to five times more atmospheric carbon than other species. Globally, mangrove forests sequester up to 22.8 million tons of CO2.

The Sundarbans teem with biodiversity, supporting a rich array of animals, birds and aquatic species. However, the adverse impacts of climate change, including intensified cyclones and floods, threaten this delicate ecosystem, leading to habitat destruction and the submergence of coastal areas.

Go Dharmic is working with local communities to combat these threats through an ambitious mangrove restoration initiative. Having planted 200,000 mangrove trees over 100 hectares in the three coastal areas forming the Dharma Forest, Go Dharmic’s goal is to plant two million mangroves by 2026 with the support of philanthropic and corporate partnerships.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time,” says Go Dharmic Founder and Chairman Hanuman Dass. “We are committed to showing what is possible when people come together to make change happen by helping to restore the environment and safeguard it for future generations.”



Go Dharmic's action plan for the Dharma Forest involves the annual cultivation of 50,000 mangrove saplings from seed at its dedicated mangrove nursery in the Sundarbans. Once the saplings reach heights of 60 to 90 centimeters, they are transplanted to the Dharma Forest in Gosaba, Basanti and Canning in West Bengal. Go Dharmic involves the community by engaging local families to plant and nurture the young trees.

The project faces many challenges, including the plantations being reachable only by boat, as well as storms, floods and dangerous wildlife including snakes and crocodiles. Education and training are essential to equip the forest's guardians with the knowledge and skills to make the mangroves flourish. .

Looking to the future, the Dharma Forest is a long-term, sustainable project that plays a crucial role in mitigating global climate change. It stands as a model for future generations and a valuable educational resource. Donations to support Go Dharmic’s Dharma Forest initiative enable the protection of the world's largest mangrove forest and biodiversity hotspot.

Go Dharmic is inviting people to join the Dharma Forest project and help plant two million mangroves in West Bengal by 2025. To learn more about the project and how to get involved, visit www.godharmic.com or email info@godharmic.com



About Go Dharmic:

International humanitarian and environmental charity Go Dharmic, www.godharmic.com, brings people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Go Dharmic was started in 2011 by Hanuman Dass to promote universal compassionate action. Inspired by the concept of ‘Dharma’, the charity has over 10,000 volunteers globally, and works tirelessly as an ambassador of peace across the globe through extensive campaigns including: Environmental Action, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Plant-Based and Organic Diets, and Crisis Response. The founding philosophy is to “Love All. Feed All. Serve All.”

Go Dharmic has five offices: London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Ahmedabad (India), Kolkata (India), and Georgia (USA).

Go Dharmic impact figures:

20 million+ meals distributed globally

1 million+ kg of food waste saved

106+ school libraries built in India

67,000+ books distributed

85,000+ children have benefited from Go Dharmic’s various Education, Sanitation and Food Campaigns

200,000+ trees planted

10,000+ hot meals distributed in Kyiv, Ukraine, to those unable to evacuate

2000+ Food, Medicine and Hygiene Packs distributed to refugees fleeing Ukraine

1500+ Indian civil servants given medical checks



Go Dharmic has worked in the UK, India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, USA, Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Australia.

