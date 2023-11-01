SOLAIRE Empowers Musicians & Artists of Masdaq

SOLAIRE logo

Delivering Authenticity, Provenance, Royalties, & Enriched Experiences Through Proprietary Fan CRM Platform

In the IP space, SOLAIRE is known for our intuitive consumer interface and comprehensive data feedback, while delivering results and ROI for our clients. We cannot wait to join forces with Masdaq...” — Vivien Zhang, CEO, SOLAIRE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLAIRE is pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership with Masdaq to deliver authenticity, provenance, royalties, and enriched experiences through a blockchain powered fan CRM management platform for all music artists and their fans.

Providing creative collaboration between entertainment, sports, fashion, and art, SOLAIRE is a new Web 3 commerce enablement infrastructure that supports IP protection and tracks monetization regardless of the medium of the IP product or the intermediary. Artists are empowered with rich data and direct access to their fans.

Due to a synergy of creating a space whereby artists can thrive, SOLAIRE has partnered with Masdaq, the Nasdaq for music, and the world’s first 100% compliant and regulated trading platform for tokenized music catalogs.It is founded by former hedge fund manager William Wang, music industry executive Stally and diamond-selling recording artist Waka Flocka Flame with offices in New York, Atlanta, Toronto and Montreal.

“We are excited to partner with Masdaq who is a leader and visionary in entertainment with technology-enabled tools to ensure artists receive the proper recognition and compensation for their work. In the IP space, SOLAIRE is known for our intuitive consumer interface and comprehensive data feedback, while delivering results and ROI for our clients. We cannot wait to join forces with Masdaq to support their artists and the entertainment industry at large.”- Vivien Zhang, CEO SOLAIRE

Since launch, SOLAIRE has showcased various use cases with different asset classes across fashion, entertainment and sports. The consumer platform (fan wallet) provides a convenient channel for fans to securely collect, personalize, share and resell assets peer-to-peer via social platforms, promoting sustainability. While the platform captures valuable feedback on fan engagement for the artists, it also provides a direct channel for artists to engage with their fans post-purchase.

Sitting at the intersection of finance, blockchain technology and music, Masdaq has recognized the fact that music catalog is a massively undervalued asset class.It strives to bring music catalogs from the private market to the public market . In the process, it will aim to provide liquidity and expand their reach to a global audience, encompassing both institutional and retail traders, to reach the ultimate goal of the kind recognition and rightful valuation of musicians' creative works that’s long overdue.

Masdaq has created a huge wave of buzz within the industry since its inception. It has received a $10 million dollar seed commitment from institutions and industry veterans.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with SOLAIRE, a company that shares our passion for empowering artists and innovating in the music industry. Masdaq has always been at the forefront of harnessing technology to provide musicians with the recognition and valuation they deserve. The partnership allows us to leverage SOLAIRE's intuitive consumer interface and data feedback capabilities to enhance our support for all the talented musicians around the world. Together, we aim to redefine the standards of artist recognition and revaluation of creative works.

As we join forces with SOLAIRE, we look forward to driving positive change within the music industry, not only for our artists but for the industry at large. We believe this partnership is a pivotal step in our journey to revolutionize the way artists are valued and rewarded in the digital age.

We can't wait to see the incredible impact we'll make together and are eager to work hand in hand with SOLAIRE to shape the future of the music world. It's an exciting chapter for Masdaq, the Nasdaq of Music, and we're ready to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead with enthusiasm and determination.”- William Wang, CEO MASDAQ

Upcoming projects include NXTG3NZ, which SOLAIRE will pioneer the first peer-to-peer social re-commerce model powered by blockchain. Resolving pain points difficult for artists such as enforcing IP, measuring IP monetization and connecting to fans, SOLAIRE’s tech gives fans an enriched experience to create memorabilia, give story-telling opportunities for the artists, and also to those who collect or covet the items or the music via blockchain technology.

Editor’s Notes About SOLAIRE & Founder Vivien Zhang

Vivien Zhang is a retail executive, turned tech entrepreneur. Having worked at some of the most sought-after luxury brands, including Tiffany & Co. and Harry Winston, she combined her deep knowledge in the luxury space with her passion for technology and founded - SOLAIRE.

Vivien believes that as the commerce data infrastructure is upgrading from cloud to blockchain, IP protection/monetization is an area that would be radically transformed in fashion, sports, music and fine art. She created SOLAIRE to provide the business and consumer infrastructure to capture all the benefits of on-chain commerce with rich data and new revenue streams.

SOLAIRE is incubated by ‘global platform for luxury’-FARFETCH, and in partnership with Faith Tribe- a collaborative open-source fashion design platform, to provide cutting-edge tool kit, comprising digital tools and physical solution to enable fashion creators to design, manufacture, market, and distribute their creations efficiently.

Laying out a new retail ecosystem, SOLAIRE plans to supercharge the retail industry with powerful Web3 tools.

