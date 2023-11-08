Go Dharmic Founders Receive Points of Light Award From U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Founders of Go Dharmic

Honouring Hanuman Dass and Sheena Randerwala for their work with Charity during Diwali

At a time of great suffering in the world, Go Dharmic is a much-needed mission to increase love, peace, and compassion among all beings.” — Hanuman Dass, Founder & Chairman, Go Dharmic

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, 8th November 2023, Hanuman Dass and Sheena Randerwala were honoured with the Points of Light Award at 10 Downing Street, acknowledging their exceptional dedication as charity leaders and community champions. The award recognises their remarkable contributions through Go Dharmic, a UK and international charity, spearheading positive social change across the United Kingdom and beyond.

Founded over 13 years ago and inspired by universal Hindu principles, Go Dharmic is a community of peace and compassion. It has also emerged as a response to the severe poverty, homelessness, and social isolation witnessed on the streets of the UK. Fueled by a sense of duty to foster love and unity, Hanuman Dass began by distributing fruits in Central London, marking Go Dharmic’s humble beginnings and first food distribution.

Both Hanuman Dass and Sheena Randerwala work tirelessly, to ensure the smooth operation of over 50 global communities of compassion working across many of the UN sustainable development goals. Their unwavering commitment has meant that over 22 million meals have been distributed around the world.

Go Dharmic’s education campaign has been central to its humanitarian strategy, supporting schools with libraries and computer labs in India. They also mobilise disaster relief teams across the globe, most recently helping victims of the North India floods with emergency ration kits.

A standout environmental project is the “Dharma Forest,” where they aim to plant 2 million trees across the Sundarbans by 2026. This initiative will reduce CO2 levels, support biodiversity, and act as a natural flood barrier to protect coastal communities.

Hanuman Dass says, "At a time of great suffering in the world, Go Dharmic is a much-needed mission to increase love, peace, and compassion among all beings. The essence of Sanatana Dharma is love for all, and Go Dharmic is a volunteer community committed to alleviating poverty, aiding during disasters, and fostering harmony with nature. Receiving this Points of Light Award from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street during this auspicious and hopeful time of Diwali inspires us to continue our work for peace and, as my Guru Neem Karoli Baba said, 'Love all. Feed all. Serve all.'"

"We are incredibly grateful for this award, but it is truly our dedicated volunteers and the Go Dharmic team who deserve this recognition,” said Sheena Randerwala. “They work tirelessly to feed families in need, not only in the UK but globally. For those who wish to volunteer with Go Dharmic, we welcome you to join us!"

For Press on further information & interviews, please contact:

Lili Gusto

Head of Public Relations

+44(0)7903829846

lili@godharmic.com

About GO DHARMIC

International humanitarian and environmental charity Go Dharmic, www.godharmic.com, brings people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Go Dharmic was started in 2011 by Hanuman Dass to promote universal compassionate action. Inspired by the concept of ‘Dharma’, the charity has over 10,000 volunteers globally and works tirelessly as an ambassador of peace across the globe through extensive campaigns including Environmental Action, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Skill development, and Crisis Response. The founding philosophy is to “Love All. Feed All. Serve All.”

Go Dharmic has five offices: London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Ahmedabad (India), Kolkata (India), and Georgia (USA).

Some of Go Dharmic impact figures:

22 million+ meals distributed globally

1.2 million+ kg of food waste saved

107+ school libraries built in India

67,000+ books distributed

89,000+ children have benefited from Go Dharmic’s various education, sanitation, and food campaigns

250,000+ trees planted

50,000+ hot meals distributed in Kyiv, Ukraine, to those unable to evacuate

2,000+ food, medicine and hygiene Packs distributed to refugees fleeing Ukraine

1,500+ Indian civil servants were given full medical checks

Go Dharmic has worked in the UK, India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, USA, Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Australia.

Find out more about Go Dharmic at www.godharmic.com and see all the charity’s Campaigns at or follow on social media @godharmic

UK Points of Light

Points of Light are outstanding individual volunteers – people who are making a change in their community. The Prime Minister recognises an inspirational volunteer with the daily Points of Light award.

Cost Of Living Crisis U.K.