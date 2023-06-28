Recruiting for Good Now Rewarding Women Travel Savings for Sweet Surf Retreats
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel savings with Sweet Surf Retreats www.SweetSurfRetreats.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to help fund kids program and rewards referrals to companies hiring with generous travel saving.
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For the last 3 years, we've been running The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids and use staffing services to self-fund our meaningful kids work program. Referrals to companies hiring; help us generate more proceeds to do GOOD."
Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest women travel saving reward for Sweet Surf Retreats.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We discernibly researched the internet to find The Sweetest Surf Retreats designed by women for women; Chica Brava (Nicaragua), Las Olas (Mexico), Mamawata (Costa Rica), Surf with Amigas (Morocco), and Swell Women (Maui). And look forward to rewarding women travel savings."
About
Rewarding 100 Women Travel to See The World for Good. Recruiting for Good appreciates talented women based in the U.S.; who use their talent to do more GOOD. And serve the community by working at nonprofits, work as teachers, and volunteer too. Love to travel for GOOD and save money visit www.RewardingWomenTravel.com to learn how you can participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program before August 1st,2023 to earn double travel saving rewards.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com
