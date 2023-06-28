Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,160 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Now Rewarding Women Travel Savings for Sweet Surf Retreats

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel savings with Sweet Surf Retreats www.SweetSurfRetreats.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel savings with Sweet Surf Retreats www.SweetSurfRetreats.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel savings with Sweet Surf Retreats www.SweetSurfRetreats.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel savings with Sweet Surf Retreats www.SweetSurfRetreats.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel savings with Sweet Surf Retreats www.SweetSurfRetreats.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn women travel savings with Sweet Surf Retreats www.SweetSurfRetreats.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Every time a company hires a professional from Recruiting for Good and pays a finder's fee; we fund 1 Pre-Teen Gig for 1 Year to help them land their first job www.RecruitingforGood.com

Every time a company hires a professional from Recruiting for Good and pays a finder's fee; we fund 1 Pre-Teen Gig for 1 Year to help them land their first job www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to help fund kids program and rewards referrals to companies hiring with generous travel saving.

We love rewarding The World's Best Travel designed by women for women!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For the last 3 years, we've been running The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids and use staffing services to self-fund our meaningful kids work program. Referrals to companies hiring; help us generate more proceeds to do GOOD."

Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest women travel saving reward for Sweet Surf Retreats.

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We discernibly researched the internet to find The Sweetest Surf Retreats designed by women for women; Chica Brava (Nicaragua), Las Olas (Mexico), Mamawata (Costa Rica), Surf with Amigas (Morocco), and Swell Women (Maui). And look forward to rewarding women travel savings."

About

Rewarding 100 Women Travel to See The World for Good. Recruiting for Good appreciates talented women based in the U.S.; who use their talent to do more GOOD. And serve the community by working at nonprofits, work as teachers, and volunteer too. Love to travel for GOOD and save money visit www.RewardingWomenTravel.com to learn how you can participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program before August 1st,2023 to earn double travel saving rewards.

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Now Rewarding Women Travel Savings for Sweet Surf Retreats

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more