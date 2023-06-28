Deltec Initiatives Foundation Celebrates First University Graduate
The Deltec Initiatives Foundation is pleased announce its very first college graduate – Aaliyah Adderley, Deltec Scholar of 2019, Long Island, Bahamas.NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deltec Initiatives Foundation is pleased to announce its very first college graduate – Aaliyah Adderley, Deltec Scholar 2019 from Long Island. Aaliyah graduated with Honours the University of The Bahamas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology, and a Minor in Chemistry.
Aaliyah’s story began when she lost her beloved grandfather to an illness because they could not find someone to do a proper diagnostic. Motivation and discipline lead Aaliyah to complete her 4 years degree at the University of the Bahamas with an outstanding academic record. Today, we, at the Deltec Initiatives Foundation celebrates this young woman’s achievement. Aaliyah will pursue her Doctor of Medicine at the University of West Indies in Jamaica.
“The Deltec scholarship not only removed all my family and my financial burden, the team held my hands through my entire tertiary education. With Deltec Initiatives Foundation team, I felt supported and they pushed me to be my best.” Aaliyah reflected on her journey. “I would sincerely like to encourage all family students to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Deltec Initiatives Foundation understands the cost and apprehension family island students face when wanting to study in Nassau. DIF provides a full scholarship, housing and stipend worth over $25,000 per student. Additionally, each scholar has dedicated mentor and they assist with summer internship when needed.
When asked about the Foundation’s huge milestone, Ethel Chalopin, Deltec Initiatives Foundation’s Executive Chair noted, “It takes a village to raise a child”…. that’s how I feel after spending 4 years with Aaliyah and watching her develop and flourish, and to be able to realize her hopes and dreams in a safe and healthy environment. This would not have been possible if not for the team behind, volunteering and dedicating their time to her wellbeing. It has been a wonderful partnership and I sincerely hope that Aaliyah will always remember us at Deltec Initiatives Foundation and not to forget that her country needs her. Our wish for our scholars is to be the positive role model to the young people coming after them and to stop the brain drain of the country.”
The purpose of the scholarship is to increase postsecondary education opportunities to Family Island students, who otherwise would not have the financial means to fulfil their educational goals. Deltec Scholars are chosen based on their academic achievements, demonstrated leadership skills, school and community participation, financial needs, and a drive and commitment to give back to their communities. To learn more about the foundation, please visit https://www.deltecbank.com/deltecinitiativesfoundation/. (Application periods open during the Spring of each year).
