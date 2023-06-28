Gather in Maui Changes Everything at Gannon's - Popular Dining Destination Undergoes Complete Transformation and Upgrade

Gather in Maui’s new owners unveil new Hawaiian fusion menu, refurbishes restaurant with chic island décor – all with the guest experience in mind.

WAILEA, HAWAII, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gather Restaurant Group, LLC, an emerging family-owned national restaurant management company based in Jackson Hole, WY, has been busy completing a remodel to its 13,000+ square foot Gannon's Pacific View Restaurant in Maui. This past fall, Gather Restaurant Group acquired the revered dining spot known for its sweeping panoramic views. Since the acquisition, the new owners and executive team have concentrated on guest feedback and ways to elevate the guest experience by enhancing every detail, from menu offerings to food quality to service to the décor.

"We're proud to announce the opening of Gather in Maui. By listening to the insightful feedback from our guests and incorporating their thoughtful suggestions, we have made a substantial transformation that will provide a memorable dining experience at Gather," said Graeme Swain, Owner of Gather Restaurant Group. "The word 'Gather' signifies our belief in the power of coming together, and that takes on even greater meaning on Maui."

Located at 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive next to the Wailea Golf Club, Gather in Maui is a culinary journey that celebrates community, sustainability, and the vibrant flavors of Hawaii fused with modern eclectic cuisine. Gather in Maui's vision is to create unforgettable impressions for its guests through shared dining experiences beyond expectation.

"Gather in Maui is a new name for fresh beginnings, and our team has taken the time to carefully curate a new menu featuring fresh ingredients. Locals and visitors alike will love our new 'sexy' bar during happy hour while enjoying the panoramic views from the mountainside of Haleakala to the deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean and out to Molokini Island," added Swain.

Guests familiar with the restaurant will immediately notice the newly added accent pieces and breathtaking enhancements in the 200+ seat-filled dining room. Christine Mara Swain, Founder of Gather Restaurant Group, re-designed every aspect from the floors to the ceiling and everything in between. "We want everyone to experience the uniqueness of what it means to Gather in Maui. The panoramic views speak for themselves, but the location desperately needed an entirely new, bold, island-chic feel," said Swain.

Besides a complete overhaul to the decor and menu, the restaurant group hired an entirely new hospitality and culinary team dedicated to exceptional food and service. 23-year hospitality veteran Greg Ames will serve as Gather Restaurant Group’s VP of Operations, Hawaii.

"I'm proud that Gather in Maui strives to source local ingredients and fosters sustainable farming practices. We look forward to supporting local businesses that align harmoniously with the spirit and values this remarkable island is known for locally and globally," said Ames. "Our entire team has taken the time to make Gather the most memorable dining experience, and we thank the island community for their feedback."

Media VIP Night + Official Opening

Gather in Maui is currently in its soft opening phase, in which diners and restaurant guests will enjoy enhanced amenities and upgraded designs, including a sleek new bar in the dining area. Always open to the public, Gather in Maui serves lunch, dinner, and happy hour from 11:30 am – 8:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday, and is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Members of the media and select VIP guests are invited to a private party from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Thursday, July 13th, for a sneak preview and sampling of delicious menu items, including a meet and greet with chefs and a restaurant tour. The community is invited to the official opening the weekend of July 14th, featuring the modern eclectic cuisine Gather is known for, combining Hawaiian and contemporary cuisine.

About Gather Restaurant Group

Gather Restaurant Group, based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is committed to creating eco-friendly and sustainable restaurant concepts nationwide. Gather Restaurant Group targets growth through acquisition, brand extensions, and new concept development. The Group currently has two locations in Jackson Hole, Palate Restaurant overlooking the Elk Refuge at the National Museum of Wildlife Art and Gather in Jackson Hole . Gather in Omaha is the restaurant group's third location in the historic Old Market in Omaha, Nebraska, complete with an on-site hydroponic vertical farm. Gather in Maui and Hali'imaile General Store round out the restaurant group's newest openings in Hawaii.