ILO Director-General makes first official visit to Viet Nam

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo. © ILO
HANOI (ILO News) – The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, will be on an official visit to Viet Nam’s capital city, Hanoi from 29 to 30 June. This will be the first time an ILO Director-General has visited Viet Nam.

The visit will be an opportunity for the Director-General to discuss prominent issues in the world of work and to present his initiative on the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

During his visit, Houngbo will hold talks with the Vietnamese Prime Minister, leaders of the National Assembly, and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs as well as social partners, Employers' and Workers’ Organizations and the United Nations Country Team.

The Director-General will discuss a number of priorities related to the World of Work including advancing social justice and promoting decent work as well as the ILO support to Viet Nam in implementing the Decent Work Country Programme that was signed in March 2023. The visit also coincides with 20 years since the opening of the ILO Country Office for Viet Nam.

The ILO Director-General will also visit a garment factory in Hung Yen, a province bordering Hanoi, where he will interact with management and workers. The company is enrolled in the IFC-ILO Better Work programme.

