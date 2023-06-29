Adventure Motorcycling Defined
The good, bad and dirty of the rapidly expanding adventure motorcycle market is explored by two leading motorcycle journalists in the ADV niche.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global motorcycle adventurer (six times around the world on motorcycles), Dr. Gregory Frazier, has once again rocked the motorcycling world up, down and sideways with a revealing and extensive look at the market niche of adventure motorcycling. Working with well-known ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLE magazine’s Senior Editor, Paul H Smith, the pair micro scoped the rapidly expanding adventure motorcycling trend and culture with ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED, a 354-page look at the industry “good, bad and dirty.”
Included is entertaining, esoteric and colorful thought provoking content exploring:
What constitutes a motorcycle adventure?
Which motorcycle is the best for motorcycle adventuring, be it urban or around the world?
Adventure motorcycling solo or joining other adventure riders?
Big versus little motorcycles for adventure?
A wild gun wielding adventure with Dr. Gonzo, Hunter S. Thompson?
Real versus fake and poser adventure riders?
Snake oil sales of adventure marketed motorcycles and gear?
ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED is provocative, a “Whoa! Grab your helmet and protective reading gear—we’re going on adventurous ride through the esoteric and existential eyes of America’s most extreme adventure motorcyclist, described as the world’s most cerebral motorcycle adventurer.”
The deeply researched publication separates the adventure motorcycling wheat from the chaff in the expanding adventure motorcycle market segment, sets parameters of the definition. As Jack Robinson, founder of the Four Stroke Singles National Owners Club said of the publication, it’s serious adventure “moto-meat!”
ADVENTURE MOTORCYCLIST: FRAZIER SHRUGGED is available through Amazon
