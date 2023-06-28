Iron Chef Ming Tsai Teams Up with Acclaimed Chefs to Create Special Tasting Menu for Netflix’s Pop-up Restaurant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Chef Ming Tsai has teamed up with acclaimed chefs to create a special tasting menu for Netflix Bites, an elevated dining experience from culinary legends, giving fans and foodies a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience.
Netflix Bites is a LA-based pop-up restaurant, featuring foods from your favorite Netflix chefs and cocktails from the famous mixologists of “Drink Masters.” Iron Chef Ming Tsai and several other of Netflix’s most well-known chefs are joining forces to create a special tasting menu, giving diners a sampling, or “bite flight” of their favorite culinary shows for a limited time. Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres, and Andrew Zimmern are joining Chef Tsai in showing off their unique culinary specialties.
Chef Tsai will serve a variety of East meets West dishes spanning brunch and dinner. His culinary creations include unique offerings like Steamed Lobster Chawan Mushi with Furikake Crema, Smoked Chilean Sea Bass with Sesame Watercress and Truffle-Shiitake MingsBings, his most elevated bing to date. Tsai’s MingsBings are plant-based, gluten-free crunchy wraps, now available nationally at 4,500+ retail stores.
“I’m honored to be a part of this curated screen-to-table experience and excited to share it with some of my very talented friends in the industry,” said Iron Chef Ming Tsai. “Netflix Bites encourages the sampling of a variety of culinary creations inspired by each chef’s specialty, and I can’t wait to bring my bings to the table.”
Chef Ming Tsai and fellow Netflix Bites chefs, Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, and Andrew Zimmerman were nominated for Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Ledged for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Reality Competition Program.
Netflix Bites is premiering at Short Stories Hotel on June 30th and running for a limited time. The restaurant is open from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm seven days a week with a weekend brunch menu from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Reservations are available to book at www.netflixbites.com.
If you’re in the LA area and can’t snag a reservation, you can still find a selection of Chef Ming Tsai’s MingsBings at most Target and Sprouts locations or online at mingsbings.com and amazon.com. Customers can visit MingsBings’ store locator to find MingsBings products near them.
Brianna Rios
Netflix Bites is a LA-based pop-up restaurant, featuring foods from your favorite Netflix chefs and cocktails from the famous mixologists of “Drink Masters.” Iron Chef Ming Tsai and several other of Netflix’s most well-known chefs are joining forces to create a special tasting menu, giving diners a sampling, or “bite flight” of their favorite culinary shows for a limited time. Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain, Jacques Torres, and Andrew Zimmern are joining Chef Tsai in showing off their unique culinary specialties.
Chef Tsai will serve a variety of East meets West dishes spanning brunch and dinner. His culinary creations include unique offerings like Steamed Lobster Chawan Mushi with Furikake Crema, Smoked Chilean Sea Bass with Sesame Watercress and Truffle-Shiitake MingsBings, his most elevated bing to date. Tsai’s MingsBings are plant-based, gluten-free crunchy wraps, now available nationally at 4,500+ retail stores.
“I’m honored to be a part of this curated screen-to-table experience and excited to share it with some of my very talented friends in the industry,” said Iron Chef Ming Tsai. “Netflix Bites encourages the sampling of a variety of culinary creations inspired by each chef’s specialty, and I can’t wait to bring my bings to the table.”
Chef Ming Tsai and fellow Netflix Bites chefs, Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, and Andrew Zimmerman were nominated for Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Ledged for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Reality Competition Program.
Netflix Bites is premiering at Short Stories Hotel on June 30th and running for a limited time. The restaurant is open from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm seven days a week with a weekend brunch menu from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Reservations are available to book at www.netflixbites.com.
If you’re in the LA area and can’t snag a reservation, you can still find a selection of Chef Ming Tsai’s MingsBings at most Target and Sprouts locations or online at mingsbings.com and amazon.com. Customers can visit MingsBings’ store locator to find MingsBings products near them.
Brianna Rios
The Chatter Club
+19143960706 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok