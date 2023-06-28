Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,234 in the last 365 days.

New School Nurse Orientation Registration Now Open! 

If you have hired or will be hiring a new nurse for your school over the summer? Be sure to include this workshop in their new hire work plan. The Maine Department of Education’s New School Nurse Orientation is a specialized program, designed to help nurses transition into the unique specialty of school nursing. 

This one-day event will be followed up with a monthly virtual Community of Practice for continued learning, connection, and support.  

For more information reach out to Emily Poland at emily.poland@maine.gov

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

New School Nurse Orientation Registration Now Open! 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more