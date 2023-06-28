New School Nurse Orientation Registration Now Open! 

If you have hired or will be hiring a new nurse for your school over the summer? Be sure to include this workshop in their new hire work plan. The Maine Department of Education’s New School Nurse Orientation is a specialized program, designed to help nurses transition into the unique specialty of school nursing.

This one-day event will be followed up with a monthly virtual Community of Practice for continued learning, connection, and support.

For more information reach out to Emily Poland at emily.poland@maine.gov